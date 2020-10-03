Defense, run game lift Tigers to 48-0 win over Darlington

The Falcons nearly scored the first points of the game midway through the second quarter, however. A 36-yard touchdown pass from Deuce Hudson to Montavious Edwards appeared to give the Darlington the lead, but a penalty – one of 27 combined on the night – negated the score.

Another deep pass to the 1-yard line was being fought over by the Falcons receiver and the Wilson defender, and in the end, the officials ruled the Tigers' Samari Stukes came away with the interception.

“(The official) told me the other guy had it first and my guy took it,” Darlington coach Raymond Jennings said. "… They gave me a good explanation and I had to move on. That play wouldn’t have made any difference in the game. We didn’t play well enough to win.”

Wilson wound up soring two TDs before halftime. A 19-yard pass from Zayshaun Rice to Montrell Goodson got the Tigers on the board, and a big play on defense made it a two-score advantage moments later.

Wilson defenders wrapped up Hudson on a sack, and in the process of swinging him to the ground, Hudson wound up throwing the ball backward. The fumble was then picked up and returned 40 yards by Quadry Hunter for a 13-0 Wilston lead.