Defense, run game lift Tigers to 48-0 win over Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was a good week of practice for the Wilson High Tigers – one of the best Derek Howard has seen in his tenure, he said.
“I challenged the kids this week to play physical,” he said. “We didn’t throw the football a lot tonight. We’re just kind of doing what we are. Identities have to change as years go. Just proud of the effort of our kids tonight, and we want to have that same type of effort next week as well.”
The Tigers used a strong run game and an opportunistic defense to turn Friday’s game against Darlington from a close score at halftime to a blowout in an eventual 48-0 victory.
Wilson’s defense returned two fumbles for touchdowns and intercepted Falcons quarterback Deuce Hudson twice in capturing the Virgil Wells Trophy.
It was a needed rebound performance for the Tigers (1-1, 1-1 Region 6-4A) after a disappointing season opener against West Florence.
“What I was most encouraged about was winning the battle of the turnovers,” Howard said. “You don’t ever want to have more than the other team, and we were able to convert several of them into points. That’s what we work on in practice – scoop-and-scores and turning our defensive players into offensive ones.
“So just really proud of my guys and the way the defense played. They got the goose egg, and we’re excited about that.”
The Falcons nearly scored the first points of the game midway through the second quarter, however. A 36-yard touchdown pass from Deuce Hudson to Montavious Edwards appeared to give the Darlington the lead, but a penalty – one of 27 combined on the night – negated the score.
Another deep pass to the 1-yard line was being fought over by the Falcons receiver and the Wilson defender, and in the end, the officials ruled the Tigers' Samari Stukes came away with the interception.
“(The official) told me the other guy had it first and my guy took it,” Darlington coach Raymond Jennings said. "… They gave me a good explanation and I had to move on. That play wouldn’t have made any difference in the game. We didn’t play well enough to win.”
Wilson wound up soring two TDs before halftime. A 19-yard pass from Zayshaun Rice to Montrell Goodson got the Tigers on the board, and a big play on defense made it a two-score advantage moments later.
Wilson defenders wrapped up Hudson on a sack, and in the process of swinging him to the ground, Hudson wound up throwing the ball backward. The fumble was then picked up and returned 40 yards by Quadry Hunter for a 13-0 Wilston lead.
“We felt like we were two plays out of the game,” Jennings said. “… So we were very positive at halftime. Very upbeat. We knew we just hadn’t made a play yet. Then we come out in the third quarter and defensively, the first three outs were 21 points and we just couldn’t put the brakes on it.”
The Tigers scored three quick touchdowns to open the second half – including a fumble return for a score by Andriq Williams – to go up 33-0, and they cruised the rest of the way.
The running game did its job behind Rice, Chris Austin and Taveon Johnson. Rice ran for 146 yards, including a 27-yard TD in the third quarter, and Austin had a 52-yard run to the end zone as part of his 120-yard night.
Johnson also made the most of his seven carries with two TD runs in the fourth quarter to cap off the big second half for Wilson, who will host North Myrtle Beach on Friday in a key region showdown.
Hudson wound up throwing for 144 yards for the Falcons, who fell to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in region play. They will travel to Memorial Stadium for a Thursday night matchup against South Florence.
