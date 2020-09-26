Defense, run game power West Florence past rival Wilson 35-7

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jody Jenerette wasn’t shy about the potential of this year’s West Florence defense following a 35-7 victory over rival Wilson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
“Our personnel has upgraded tremendously on that side of the ball,” the Knights coach said. “Young guys are playing – I think we have four sophomores on defense right now that we started – and every one of those guys play and play really well. And their backups are good, too.
“So we’re excited about where we’re headed on that side of the ball.”
The West Florence defense bottled up the Tigers’ offense for most of the game, which included holding quarterback Zayshaun Rice to 154 combined yards. Meanwhile the Knights’ combo of Terry McKithen and George Derrick Floyd produced 222 rushing yards and three TDs (all by McKithen) as West Florence grabbed a needed early victory in Region 6-4A.
The Knights (1-0, 1-0) will host Hartsville (0-1, 0-1) on Friday in another key region matchup while the Tigers (0-1, 0-1) look to rebound at Darlington (0-1, 0-1).
“They played harder than we did,” Tigers coach Derek Howard said succinctly when asked what the biggest difference in the game was. “They were willing to take what was given and continue to move the chains, and they didn’t turn the football over much.
“When that happens, you ultimately get to the end zone and put it in there.”
McKithen wound up with 109 yards on 18 carries. He scored from 14 yards out with nine seconds remaining in the first quarter to put the Knights on the board, then found the end zone again just before the half to make it a two-score game.
The turning point, however, came in the third quarter. After McKithen’s third TD of the day (26 yards), West’s Nashaun Frison came away with the only Wilson turnover of the game on a pass that deflected several times.
He returned it 20 yards for the score – the second West Florence TD in a 32-second span – as the Knights built a 28-0 lead.
“We popped it when we had to,” Jennerette said of his offense. “Our zone game was OK today. Their front is different, and they do a good job on defense. They’re super-athletic and well-coached and to get what we got today, I was really pleased.
“I didn’t think we’d do what we did as far as running the ball that well, but that’s a testament to our scheme and our coaching staff and coach (Darryl) Page and all of those guys.”
The yards never came quite as easily for Wilson. After an opening drive that ended with a missed 30-yard field goal, the Tigers didn’t move into Knights territory again until late in the third quarter. Taveon Johnson’s 6-yard run gave them their lone score of the game early in the fourth quarter.
“Hats off to coach Jenerette and West Florence and their coaching staff,” Howard said. “They played a solid game all the way around in all three phases of the game. … We’ve got to continue to learn from the film and continue to learn from what we’ve put out here. Good thing is we’ve got several more opportunities to develop and continue to get better.
“I’m still very proud of this team. We’ve got a lot to work with and a lot to work for.”
Rice led Wilson with 71 yards rushing on 12 carries and also threw for 83 yards. Running back Chris Austin had 31 yards on 10 carries for the Tigers.
“I think our defensive line played well,” Jenerette said. “(Rice) has been a thorn in our side since I got here, and to play the way we played today is a testament to our coaching staff, and I’m just proud of those guys.”
Wilson receiver Harrison Muldrow, who had four catches, left the field after the game was over via ambulance after sustaining an injury late in the fourth quarter. Though he was not 100% sure, Howard believed the injury was a concussion, he said.
Muldrow was responsive and was taken as a precaution, Howard added.
