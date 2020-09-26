Defense, run game power West Florence past rival Wilson 35-7

“When that happens, you ultimately get to the end zone and put it in there.”

McKithen wound up with 109 yards on 18 carries. He scored from 14 yards out with nine seconds remaining in the first quarter to put the Knights on the board, then found the end zone again just before the half to make it a two-score game.

The turning point, however, came in the third quarter. After McKithen’s third TD of the day (26 yards), West’s Nashaun Frison came away with the only Wilson turnover of the game on a pass that deflected several times.

He returned it 20 yards for the score – the second West Florence TD in a 32-second span – as the Knights built a 28-0 lead.

“We popped it when we had to,” Jennerette said of his offense. “Our zone game was OK today. Their front is different, and they do a good job on defense. They’re super-athletic and well-coached and to get what we got today, I was really pleased.

“I didn’t think we’d do what we did as far as running the ball that well, but that’s a testament to our scheme and our coaching staff and coach (Darryl) Page and all of those guys.”