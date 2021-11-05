Defense sets tone as West Florence clobbers James Island in 1st round of playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence turned two first-quarter interceptions into touchdown drives and rolled to a 38-15 victory Friday over James Island.
The Knights, who intercepted four passes in all, Friday, will play in the second round next week at South Aiken.
WILL BE UPDATED
JI-0-7-0-8--15
WF-14-7-10-7--38
FIRST QUARTER
WF -- Terry McKithen 4 run (Sam Spence kick), 7:26
WF -- Darren Lloyd 2 run (Spence kick), 2:27
SECOND QUARTER
JI -- Liam Nixon 29 pass from Braxton Scott (Quinn Mulholland kick), 4:54
WF -- McKithen 31 pass from Deuce Hudson (Spence kick), :59.2
THIRD QUARTER
WF -- Spence 24 FG, 6:45
WF -- McKithen 58 run (Spence kick), :25.9
FOURTH QUARTER
WF -- Hudson 43 run (Spence kick), 11:05
JI -- Foster Hughes 4 run (Terio McKelvey run), 2:07
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.