Defense sets tone as West Florence clobbers James Island in 1st round of playoffs
Defense sets tone as West Florence clobbers James Island in 1st round of playoffs

West Florence WF 2018 helmet design
SUBMITTED

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence turned two first-quarter interceptions into touchdown drives and rolled to a 38-15 victory Friday over James Island.

The Knights, who intercepted four passes in all, Friday, will play in the second round next week at South Aiken.

WILL BE UPDATED

JI-0-7-0-8--15

WF-14-7-10-7--38

FIRST QUARTER

WF -- Terry McKithen 4 run (Sam Spence kick), 7:26

WF -- Darren Lloyd 2 run (Spence kick), 2:27

SECOND QUARTER

JI -- Liam Nixon 29 pass from Braxton Scott (Quinn Mulholland kick), 4:54

WF -- McKithen 31 pass from Deuce Hudson (Spence kick), :59.2

THIRD QUARTER

WF -- Spence 24 FG, 6:45

WF -- McKithen 58 run (Spence kick), :25.9

FOURTH QUARTER

WF -- Hudson 43 run (Spence kick), 11:05

JI -- Foster Hughes 4 run (Terio McKelvey run), 2:07

Prep Sports Writer

