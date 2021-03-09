Derek Howard leaving Wilson to become Ridge View's new football coach

"It was an extremely hard decision to make," Howard said. "It wasn't an easy decision at all. Making this move is more about family than anything. I have three young kids (daughters Drekere and Drew, and Derek III). As they move into some really important years, I want to be there with them, more."

Count Ridge View principal, Brenda Mack-Foxworth is excited as well to see Howard take over the program's reins.

"We are beyond excited to welcome coach Derek Howard home to Ridge View High School as our head football coach," Mack-Foxworth said in a Ridge View statement. "He is a true Blazer, and I am confident that he will continue the tradition of excellence within our football program. He is going to be a tremendous asset to our school and our community."

Ridge View athletic director Brian Rosefield is well aware of what Howard could do while he was the Blazers' offensive coordinator.

"Coach Howard brings cutting-edge football, and an enormous amount of experience, to our football program at Ridge View High School," Rosefield stated in the press release. "Fans and our community alike will be excited to see how hard his kids will play and how skilled they will be. We can't wait to see what coach Howard will be able to do with our program."