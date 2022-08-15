 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Dillon football 3rd in Class 3A preseason poll; West Florence 5th in 4A

Class 5A

1. Gaffney (10)

2. Dutch Fork (1)

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Spartanburg

5. Hillcrest

6. Sumter

7 (tie) Byrnes

7. (tie) Dorman

9. Lexington

10. TL Hanna

Others receiving votes: Nation Ford, Summerville, Clover, Spring Valley, Mauldin

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (10)

2. Northwestern

3. Greenville (1)

4. AC Flora

5. West Florence

6. Greenwood

7. South Florence

8. Hartsville

9. Myrtle Beach

10. Westside

Others receiving votes: Ridge View, York, Catawba Ridge, Irmo, Greer, Laurens, James Island

Class 3A

1. Daniel (9)

2. Camden (2)

3. Dillon

4. Powdersville

5. Brookland-Cayce

6. Clinton

7. Beaufort

8. Gilbert

9. Chester

10. Aynor

Others receiving votes: Wren, Chapman, Crestwood, Lower Richland, Seneca, Travelers Rest, Woodruff, Philip Simmons, Hanahan

Class 2A

1. Gray Collegiate (9)

2. Abbeville (1)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (1)

4. Silver Bluff

5. Saluda

6. Cheraw

7. Barnwell

8. Newberry

9. Kingstree

10. Fairfield Central

Others receiving votes- Andrew Jackson, Timberland, Chesterfield, Ninety Six, Woodland, Strom Thurmond, Keenan, Marion, Crescent, Landrum, Blacksburg

Class A

1. Southside Christian (11)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Christ Church

4. Lamar

5. Lake View

6. Whale Branch

7. Baptist Hill

8. Johnsonville

9. Calhoun County

10. St. Joseph’s

Others receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Lewisville, C.A. Johnson, Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Williston-Elko, Great Falls, Branchville, Hannah-Pamplico

Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep Redzone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowcoSports), Tim Leible (The Sumter ItJames McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). David Shelton (Post and Courier/HSSR), Pete Yanity (WSPA)

