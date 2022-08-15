Dillon football 3rd in Class 3A preseason poll; West Florence 5th in 4A

Class 5A
1. Gaffney (10)
2. Dutch Fork (1)
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Spartanburg
5. Hillcrest
6. Sumter
7 (tie) Byrnes
7. (tie) Dorman
9. Lexington
10. TL Hanna
Others receiving votes: Nation Ford, Summerville, Clover, Spring Valley, Mauldin
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (10)
2. Northwestern
3. Greenville (1)
People are also reading…
4. AC Flora
5. West Florence
6. Greenwood
7. South Florence
8. Hartsville
9. Myrtle Beach
10. Westside
Others receiving votes: Ridge View, York, Catawba Ridge, Irmo, Greer, Laurens, James Island
Class 3A
1. Daniel (9)
2. Camden (2)
3. Dillon
4. Powdersville
5. Brookland-Cayce
6. Clinton
7. Beaufort
8. Gilbert
9. Chester
10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Wren, Chapman, Crestwood, Lower Richland, Seneca, Travelers Rest, Woodruff, Philip Simmons, Hanahan
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate (9)
2. Abbeville (1)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (1)
4. Silver Bluff
5. Saluda
6. Cheraw
7. Barnwell
8. Newberry
9. Kingstree
10. Fairfield Central
Others receiving votes- Andrew Jackson, Timberland, Chesterfield, Ninety Six, Woodland, Strom Thurmond, Keenan, Marion, Crescent, Landrum, Blacksburg
Class A
1. Southside Christian (11)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Christ Church
4. Lamar
5. Lake View
6. Whale Branch
7. Baptist Hill
8. Johnsonville
9. Calhoun County
10. St. Joseph’s
Others receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Lewisville, C.A. Johnson, Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Williston-Elko, Great Falls, Branchville, Hannah-Pamplico
Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep Redzone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowcoSports), Tim Leible (The Sumter ItJames McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). David Shelton (Post and Courier/HSSR), Pete Yanity (WSPA)