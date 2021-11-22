Dillon football hoping to reach ninth lower-state final in 10 years

DILLON, S.C. – Kelvin Roller has waited for this. After experiencing five state championships as Dillon’s offensive coordinator under the legendary Jackie Hayes, he is in his first year coaching the Wildcats.

And now, Roller has Dillon one win away from yet another state championship game, which would be the program’s ninth in 10 years in SCHSL Class 3A or 2A, Division I.

“It’s a dream come true,” Roller said. “I’ve had an opportunity and have been fortunate to be in the championship game a lot as offensive coordinator. But this is my first time as head coach, and it’s pretty special to be able to have a chance to go back to the state championship game in my first year.

“It certainly hasn’t been me alone,” he added. “I’ve got excellent assistant coaches, and this program has really good players who have really come together at the right time. They have done a really good job of improving every week.”

If Dillon wants to reach another state final, it must first win Friday’s Class 3A, lower-state championship at Camden. The Bulldogs are last year's 3A runners-up.

How the teams match up is not really on Roller’s mind. He just knows how well his team is playing after Friday’s 35-10 win over Oceanside Collegiate.