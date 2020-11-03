Dillon, Lake View top their class football polls

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (12)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. T.L. Hanna
7. Northwestern
8. Byrnes
9. Boiling Springs
10. Carolina Forest
Receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest
Class 4A
1. AC Flora (11)
2. North Myrtle Beach (1)
3. Myrtle Beach
4. Greer
5. Westside
6. South Pointe
7. Catawba Ridge
8. Greenville
9. (tie) North Augusta
9. (tie) Greenwood
9. (tie) Beaufort
Receiving votes: West Florence, Hilton Head Island, May River
Class 3A
1. Dillon (8)
2. Chapman (4)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Gilbert
6. Wren
7. Aynor
8. Fairfield Central
9. Oceanside Collegiate
10. Powdersville
Receiving votes: Lake City, Hanahan, Palmetto, Chester, Union County, Belton Honea Path
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Chesnee
4. Newberry
5. Cheraw
6. Batesburg-Leesville
7. North Central
8. Woodland
9. Marion
10. Andrews
Receiving votes: Saluda, St. Joseph’s, Timberland, Pelion, Christ Church, Wade Hampton
Class A
1. Lake View(11)
2. Southside Christian
3. Blackville-Hilda
4. Lamar (1)
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Whale Branch
7. Johnsonville
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Carvers Bay
10. Green Sea Floyds
Receiving votes: McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Allendale-Fairfax, Baptist Hill, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Branchville
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports.com; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal; Pete Yanity, WSPA-TV
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!