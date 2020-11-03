 Skip to main content
Dillon, Lake View top their class football polls
PREP FOOTBALL

Dillon, Lake View top their class football polls

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (12)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. T.L. Hanna

7. Northwestern

8. Byrnes

9. Boiling Springs

10. Carolina Forest

Receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest

Class 4A

1. AC Flora (11)

2. North Myrtle Beach (1)

3. Myrtle Beach

4. Greer

5. Westside

6. South Pointe

7. Catawba Ridge

8. Greenville

9. (tie) North Augusta

9. (tie) Greenwood

9. (tie) Beaufort

Receiving votes: West Florence, Hilton Head Island, May River

Class 3A

1. Dillon (8)

2. Chapman (4)

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Gilbert

6. Wren

7. Aynor

8. Fairfield Central

9. Oceanside Collegiate

10. Powdersville

Receiving votes: Lake City, Hanahan, Palmetto, Chester, Union County, Belton Honea Path

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (12)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Chesnee

4. Newberry

5. Cheraw

6. Batesburg-Leesville

7. North Central

8. Woodland

9. Marion

10. Andrews

Receiving votes: Saluda, St. Joseph’s, Timberland, Pelion, Christ Church, Wade Hampton

Class A

1. Lake View(11)

2. Southside Christian

3. Blackville-Hilda

4. Lamar (1)

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Whale Branch

7. Johnsonville

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Carvers Bay

10. Green Sea Floyds

Receiving votes: McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Allendale-Fairfax, Baptist Hill, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Branchville

Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports.com; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal; Pete Yanity, WSPA-TV

