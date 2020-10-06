 Skip to main content
Dillon, Lamar top their state football polls
High School Football

Dillon, Lamar top their state football polls

Dillon helmet

South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll

(First Place votes in parentheses)

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Carolina Forest

9. Goose Creek

10. Northwestern

Also receiving votes: River Bluff, Spring Valley, Ridge View, Berkeley

 Class AAAA

1. Myrtle Beach (13)

2. South Pointe

3. Greenville

4. A.C. Flora

5. Greenwood

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. West Florence

8. May River

9. Westside

10. Greer

Also receiving votes: Beaufort, Hartsville, Wilson, Irmo, Laurens, Catawba Ridge, York

Class AAA

1. Dillon (12)

2. Wren (1)

3. Chapman

4. Daniel

5. Camden

6. Chester

7. Belton-Honea Path

8. Gilbert

9. Oceanside Collegiate

10. Strom Thurmond

Also receiving votes: Aynor, Lake City, Union County, Hanahan, Fairfield Central

Class AA

1. Abbeville (12)

2. Barnwell

3. Newberry

4. Saluda (1)

5. Gray Collegiate

6. Cheraw

7. Timberland

8. Chesnee

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Wade Hampton

Also receiving votes: Andrews, Pageland-Central, Latta, North Central, Kingstree, Christ Church

Class A

1. Lamar (7)

2. Lake View (5)

3. Southside Christian

4. Green Sea Floyds (1)

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. Whale Branch

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. (tie) Williston-Elko

Ridge Spring – Monetta

10. Wagener-Salley

Also receiving votes: McCormick, C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Branchville, Baptist Hill, Johnsonville

Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith, III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports.com; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal

West Florence beats Hartsville 33-28
High School

West Florence beats Hartsville 33-28

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence quarterback George Derrick Floyd completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Snyder with 6:15 left, and that was the difference in the Knights' 33-28 win Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

