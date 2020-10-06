Dillon, Lamar top their state football polls

South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll
(First Place votes in parentheses)
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Carolina Forest
9. Goose Creek
10. Northwestern
Also receiving votes: River Bluff, Spring Valley, Ridge View, Berkeley
Class AAAA
1. Myrtle Beach (13)
2. South Pointe
3. Greenville
4. A.C. Flora
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. West Florence
8. May River
9. Westside
10. Greer
Also receiving votes: Beaufort, Hartsville, Wilson, Irmo, Laurens, Catawba Ridge, York
Class AAA
1. Dillon (12)
2. Wren (1)
3. Chapman
4. Daniel
5. Camden
6. Chester
7. Belton-Honea Path
8. Gilbert
9. Oceanside Collegiate
10. Strom Thurmond
Also receiving votes: Aynor, Lake City, Union County, Hanahan, Fairfield Central
Class AA
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Barnwell
3. Newberry
4. Saluda (1)
5. Gray Collegiate
6. Cheraw
7. Timberland
8. Chesnee
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Wade Hampton
Also receiving votes: Andrews, Pageland-Central, Latta, North Central, Kingstree, Christ Church
Class A
1. Lamar (7)
2. Lake View (5)
3. Southside Christian
4. Green Sea Floyds (1)
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Whale Branch
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. (tie) Williston-Elko
Ridge Spring – Monetta
10. Wagener-Salley
Also receiving votes: McCormick, C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Branchville, Baptist Hill, Johnsonville
