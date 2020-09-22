 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dillon ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in SCHSL Preseason Poll
0 comments

Dillon ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in SCHSL Preseason Poll

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll (first place votes in parentheses)

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (10)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. Byrnes

6. (tie) Sumter

Spring Valley

8. Goose Creek

9. T.L. Hanna

10. River Bluff

Also receiving votes: Rock Hill, Clover, Carolina Forest, Ridge View, Mauldin, Berkeley, Conway, Northwestern, Hillcrest

Class AAAA

1. Myrtle Beach (7)

2. South Pointe

3. Hartsville (2)

4. Greenville (1)

5. AC Flora (1)

6. Greenwood

7. Wilson

8. Greer

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Laurens

Others receiving votes: May River, North Augusta, Eastside, West Florence, Beaufort, Walhalla, Westwood, Westside, Indian Land

Class AAA

1. Dillon (7)

2. Wren (2)

3. Chapman

4. Daniel

5. Camden (2)

6. Chester

7. Belton Honea-Path

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Union County

10. (tie) Strom Thurmond

(tie) Oceanside Collegiate

Others receiving votes: Gilbert, Woodruff, Aynor, Wade Hampton, Lake City, Lower Richland

 Class AA

1. Abbeville (5)

2. (tie) Barnwell (1), Gray Collegiate (1)

4. Newberry

5. Saluda (2)

6. Timberland (1)

7. Cheraw

8. Chesnee

9. Pageland Central

10. Andrews

Others receiving votes- Marion, Legion Collegiate, Batesburg-Leesville, Andrew Jackson, Mullins, Blacksburg, Latta, Woodland.

Class A

1. Green Sea Floyds (7)

2. Lamar (1)

3. Ridge Spring-Monetta

4. Southside Christian (1)

5. Lake View

6. Wagener-Salley

7. C.E. Murray

8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

9. Whale Branch

10. McCormick

Others receiving votes- Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Great Falls, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Baptist Hill, Branchville, Carvers Bay

Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith, III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert