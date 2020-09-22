Dillon ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in SCHSL Preseason Poll

South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll (first place votes in parentheses)
Class AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (10)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. Fort Dorchester
5. Byrnes
6. (tie) Sumter
Spring Valley
8. Goose Creek
9. T.L. Hanna
10. River Bluff
Also receiving votes: Rock Hill, Clover, Carolina Forest, Ridge View, Mauldin, Berkeley, Conway, Northwestern, Hillcrest
Class AAAA
1. Myrtle Beach (7)
2. South Pointe
3. Hartsville (2)
4. Greenville (1)
5. AC Flora (1)
6. Greenwood
7. Wilson
8. Greer
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Laurens
Others receiving votes: May River, North Augusta, Eastside, West Florence, Beaufort, Walhalla, Westwood, Westside, Indian Land
Class AAA
1. Dillon (7)
2. Wren (2)
3. Chapman
4. Daniel
5. Camden (2)
6. Chester
7. Belton Honea-Path
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Union County
10. (tie) Strom Thurmond
(tie) Oceanside Collegiate
Others receiving votes: Gilbert, Woodruff, Aynor, Wade Hampton, Lake City, Lower Richland
Class AA
1. Abbeville (5)
2. (tie) Barnwell (1), Gray Collegiate (1)
4. Newberry
5. Saluda (2)
6. Timberland (1)
7. Cheraw
8. Chesnee
9. Pageland Central
10. Andrews
Others receiving votes- Marion, Legion Collegiate, Batesburg-Leesville, Andrew Jackson, Mullins, Blacksburg, Latta, Woodland.
Class A
1. Green Sea Floyds (7)
2. Lamar (1)
3. Ridge Spring-Monetta
4. Southside Christian (1)
5. Lake View
6. Wagener-Salley
7. C.E. Murray
8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
9. Whale Branch
10. McCormick
Others receiving votes- Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Great Falls, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Baptist Hill, Branchville, Carvers Bay
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith, III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net
