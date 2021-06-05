Dillon softball is Class 3A state runner-up

The Wildcats tried to make one final charge in the top of the seventh.

“I told them the game’s never over,” Stevie Grice said. “We’ve fought back all year long, that’s been our motto. We’ve come back and won so many ballgames. The game’s not over until the final out. There’s no quit in these girls. None.”

Wilson drew a walk and Bristow singled. But then, with two outs and runners at first and third, Brown struck out Dillon’s Logan Grice to end the game, and the Wildcats’ season.

Grice simply looks to that first inning, on what could have been. After Cierra Grice walked to lead off the game, Wilson singled. Then, with two outs, Lexie Rogers walked to load the bases. But the next batter, Ny Wilson, struck out.

“That would have been a whole different ball game if we had scored there,” Grice said. “We needed to scratch a couple of runs across there. But, we just weren’t able to do it. It would have been a big difference if we had.”

D;000;001;0—1;6;2

S;000;300;x—3;6;1

WP — Brown (7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 3 BB). LP — Sherman (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 0 BB).