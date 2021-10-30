Dillon tops Morning News Prep Football Poll, Oct. 30, 2021

NEXT GAME: At Beaufort in first round of 4A playoffs.

6. LAKE VIEW (8-2) 20 6

LAST GAME: Won 36-14 over Green Sea Floyds on Friday.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Estill this Friday in first round of Class A playoffs.

7. WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (8-0) 16 7

LAST GAME: Won 39-14 over Spartanburg Christian on Friday.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Hilton Head Prep this Friday in first round of SCISA 2A playoffs.

8. LAMAR (6-3) 7 T-8

LAST GAME: Won 34-20 over Scott's Branch on Friday.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Blackville-Hilda this Friday in first round of Class A playoffs.

9. CHERAW (6-3) 5 NR

LAST GAME: Won 28-20 Friday over Chesterfield

NEXT GAME: Hosts Latta this Friday in first round of 2A playoffs.

10. LEE CENTRAL (4-2) 3 10