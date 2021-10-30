 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dillon tops Morning News Prep Football Poll, Oct. 30, 2021
0 Comments

Dillon tops Morning News Prep Football Poll, Oct. 30, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dillon helmet.jpg

RANK/TEAM RECORD PTS PVS

1. DILLON (6-0) 40 1

LAST GAME: Won 35-6 over Manning on Friday.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Gilbert this Friday in first round of 3A playoffs.

2. MARION (8-0) 36 3

LAST GAME: Defeated East Clarendon 35-6 on Friday.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Barnwell this Friday in first round of 2A playoffs.

T-3. WEST FLORENCE (7-2) 24 4

LAST GAME: Won 28-27 Friday over South Florence.

NEXT GAME: Hosts James Island in first round of 4A playoffs.

T-3. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (9-1) 24 5

LAST GAME: Won 36-27 Friday over Cardinal Newman.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Ben Lippen in first round of SCISA Class 3A playoffs.

5. SOUTH FLORENCE (7-3) 21 2

LAST GAME: Lost 28-27 Friday to West Florence.

NEXT GAME: At Beaufort in first round of 4A playoffs.

6. LAKE VIEW (8-2) 20 6

LAST GAME: Won 36-14 over Green Sea Floyds on Friday.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Estill this Friday in first round of Class A playoffs.

7. WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (8-0) 16 7

LAST GAME: Won 39-14 over Spartanburg Christian on Friday.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Hilton Head Prep this Friday in first round of SCISA 2A playoffs.

8. LAMAR (6-3) 7 T-8

LAST GAME: Won 34-20 over Scott's Branch on Friday.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Blackville-Hilda this Friday in first round of Class A playoffs.

9. CHERAW (6-3) 5 NR

LAST GAME: Won 28-20 Friday over Chesterfield

NEXT GAME: Hosts Latta this Friday in first round of 2A playoffs.

10. LEE CENTRAL (4-2) 3 10

LAST GAME: Defeated Latta 36-7 on Oct. 14.

NEXT GAME: Hosts Central this Friday in first round of 2A playoffs.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert