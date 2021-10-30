Dillon tops Morning News Prep Football Poll, Oct. 30, 2021

RANK/TEAM RECORD PTS PVS
1. DILLON (6-0) 40 1
LAST GAME: Won 35-6 over Manning on Friday.
NEXT GAME: Hosts Gilbert this Friday in first round of 3A playoffs.
2. MARION (8-0) 36 3
LAST GAME: Defeated East Clarendon 35-6 on Friday.
NEXT GAME: Hosts Barnwell this Friday in first round of 2A playoffs.
T-3. WEST FLORENCE (7-2) 24 4
LAST GAME: Won 28-27 Friday over South Florence.
NEXT GAME: Hosts James Island in first round of 4A playoffs.
T-3. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (9-1) 24 5
LAST GAME: Won 36-27 Friday over Cardinal Newman.
NEXT GAME: Hosts Ben Lippen in first round of SCISA Class 3A playoffs.
5. SOUTH FLORENCE (7-3) 21 2
LAST GAME: Lost 28-27 Friday to West Florence.
NEXT GAME: At Beaufort in first round of 4A playoffs.
6. LAKE VIEW (8-2) 20 6
LAST GAME: Won 36-14 over Green Sea Floyds on Friday.
NEXT GAME: Hosts Estill this Friday in first round of Class A playoffs.
7. WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (8-0) 16 7
LAST GAME: Won 39-14 over Spartanburg Christian on Friday.
NEXT GAME: Hosts Hilton Head Prep this Friday in first round of SCISA 2A playoffs.
8. LAMAR (6-3) 7 T-8
LAST GAME: Won 34-20 over Scott's Branch on Friday.
NEXT GAME: Hosts Blackville-Hilda this Friday in first round of Class A playoffs.
9. CHERAW (6-3) 5 NR
LAST GAME: Won 28-20 Friday over Chesterfield
NEXT GAME: Hosts Latta this Friday in first round of 2A playoffs.
10. LEE CENTRAL (4-2) 3 10
LAST GAME: Defeated Latta 36-7 on Oct. 14.