Dillon's Ahmari Huggins-Bruce excited to sign early with Louisville football

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon star receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was short and to the point after signing his national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at the University of Louisville.
“I signed early to go play early,” he said. “I want to get in there in January and get to work.”
Huggins-Bruce will start class in January and study the playbook until the Cardinals begin spring practice.
One of the Wildcats’ playmakers since he joined the team, Huggins-Bruce is excited to be playing in the ACC. And even more excited to have Gunter Brewer as his position coach. One of the Cardinals from this season, Tutu Atwell, has already declared for the NFL draft.
Huggins-Bruce said he had been leaning toward signing with Virginia Tech until Louisville made its charge. He committed to the Cardinals on July 2 and never looked back.
Although Huggins-Bruce was at one point uncertain about which team he wanted to sign with, he was always certain about wanting to enroll early.
“Ever since I got my first offer, that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “And me and my family agreed that it’s the best thing to get there early and go ahead and learn the playbok.”
Huggins-Bruce also credited his time at Dillon for being a big influence in his visibility on the recruiting radar.
“We listen to our coaches at Dillon. When it comes to football, it’s not a regular high school, we do what the colleges do in practicing and preparing,” said Huggins-Bruce, a member of the Wildcats’ 2017 state championship team. “Winning state championships there is a tradition. Now, I want to go to Louisville with that winning mindset.”
Huggins-Bruce, who said he likes to study biology and ponders being a pharmacist one day, is for now putting sports management as his major.
He’s got a lot more time to think about stuff like that now that he has the pressure of deciding which college to play for behind him.
“I’ve got to come in and gain a little bit of weight and then learn that playbook,” Huggins-Bruce said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!