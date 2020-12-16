Dillon's Ahmari Huggins-Bruce excited to sign early with Louisville football

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon star receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was short and to the point after signing his national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at the University of Louisville.

“I signed early to go play early,” he said. “I want to get in there in January and get to work.”

Huggins-Bruce will start class in January and study the playbook until the Cardinals begin spring practice.

One of the Wildcats’ playmakers since he joined the team, Huggins-Bruce is excited to be playing in the ACC. And even more excited to have Gunter Brewer as his position coach. One of the Cardinals from this season, Tutu Atwell, has already declared for the NFL draft.

Huggins-Bruce said he had been leaning toward signing with Virginia Tech until Louisville made its charge. He committed to the Cardinals on July 2 and never looked back.

Although Huggins-Bruce was at one point uncertain about which team he wanted to sign with, he was always certain about wanting to enroll early.

“Ever since I got my first offer, that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “And me and my family agreed that it’s the best thing to get there early and go ahead and learn the playbok.”