 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dillon's Ahmari Huggins-Bruce excited to sign early with Louisville football
0 comments
Louisville Signee

Dillon's Ahmari Huggins-Bruce excited to sign early with Louisville football

{{featured_button_text}}
092320-fmn-sports-dillon-p2.jpg

Dillon's Ahmari Huggins-Bruce returns as a potent offensive weapon as the Wildcats turn to a new quarterback this season. 

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon star receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was short and to the point after signing his national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at the University of Louisville.

“I signed early to go play early,” he said. “I want to get in there in January and get to work.”

Huggins-Bruce will start class in January and study the playbook until the Cardinals begin spring practice.

One of the Wildcats’ playmakers since he joined the team, Huggins-Bruce is excited to be playing in the ACC. And even more excited to have Gunter Brewer as his position coach. One of the Cardinals from this season, Tutu Atwell, has already declared for the NFL draft.

Huggins-Bruce said he had been leaning toward signing with Virginia Tech until Louisville made its charge. He committed to the Cardinals on July 2 and never looked back.

Although Huggins-Bruce was at one point uncertain about which team he wanted to sign with, he was always certain about wanting to enroll early.

“Ever since I got my first offer, that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “And me and my family agreed that it’s the best thing to get there early and go ahead and learn the playbok.”

Huggins-Bruce also credited his time at Dillon for being a big influence in his visibility on the recruiting radar.

“We listen to our coaches at Dillon. When it comes to football, it’s not a regular high school, we do what the colleges do in practicing and preparing,” said Huggins-Bruce, a member of the Wildcats’ 2017 state championship team. “Winning state championships there is a tradition. Now, I want to go to Louisville with that winning mindset.”

Huggins-Bruce, who said he likes to study biology and ponders being a pharmacist one day, is for now putting sports management as his major.

He’s got a lot more time to think about stuff like that now that he has the pressure of deciding which college to play for behind him.

“I’ve got to come in and gain a little bit of weight and then learn that playbook,” Huggins-Bruce said.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert