Dillon's Demarco Bethea is Morning News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year

DILLON, S.C. – Demarco Bethea remembers it all too well.

As a youngster at his grandmother’s house, he practiced on the basketball goal she had in her yard. He’d even practice on the little goal she had in her house, hanging on a door.

“It made me passionate about the sport because she told me I could make it to the NBA,” he said.

After she died, her memory spurred Bethea to turn his passion into a mission. It reflected in this past season’s statistics, as he averaged 23.1 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.9 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-6, 213-pound Dillon senior did a little bit of everything for the Wildcats, and can add another stat to his résumé: Morning News Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.

“He was one of the tallest players on the team,” Dillon coach Bryan Grice said. “He was what we call a man child, playing against boys at times. He’s a cut above the rest.”

An all-state honoree and selection for the North-South All-Star Game, Bethea also prided himself in being a team leader.

“He’s a team player, for sure,” Grice said. “He completes the other players. He belongs in the category of a leader. He works hard and plays hard, and is just an all-around good guy who loves to play the game.”

Bethea was also destined to play the game. His middle name is Rasheed, in honor of former NBA star Rasheed Wallace.

“My dad used to watch Rasheed Wallace a lot, so that’s how I got my middle name,” he said. “And I liked watching him play because he was so aggressive and blocked shots.”

Bethea’s passion for basketball grew more intense after he missed a season because of a knee injury.

“I hurt my knee my freshman year, but I also sat out my sophomore season to make sure my knee healed properly,” Bethea said. “When I came back, I wanted to make a big impact on the team and try to lead this team to a state championship.

Bethea certainly had a memorable season.

“I learned how to attack the basket more,” he said. “Whenever my team needed a basket, I learned how to find a way. If we needed to get somebody open, I’d help us move the ball around.”

Looking ahead to playing college basketball, Bethea also looks up, knowing what his grandmother would say.

“She’s proud of me, for sure,” he said.

