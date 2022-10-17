Dominique Harris named SF boys' basketball interim coach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Dominique Harris has two state championships (2018, '19) as a Ridge View assistant. After spending the previous three seasons as a South Florence assistant, he is now the Bruins' interim coach.

Harris was approved at Florence One Schools' Thursday board meeting to replace Aaron Stevens, who left last month to become Clemson basketball's video coordinator.

"It's pretty exciting to me," Harris said. "I feel like I came up under a couple of great coaches in (ex-Ridge View coach) Yerrick Stoneman and (ex-SF coach) Christian Savage. I learned a lot from them as far as game planning goes, and I feel like I'm prepared."

A North Carolina native, Harris played basketball and football at East Forsyth High School. He then graduated from North Carolina Central.

"I want the community to be excited about South Florence basketball again, so I'm trying to host a couple of events to get the word out and get everybody inside the Bruin's den and get the community back on our side," he said.

Although a change like this happened not long before official practice starts Oct. 31, Harris' familiarity with players will ease the transition.

"I've gotten to know a lot of these kids really well," Harris said. "I've known them since they were in the seventh or eighth grade. We've been working together for the past three or four years, so I'm excited about the opportunity to get to coach them this year."

Meanwhile, Harris said he will keep a similar system.

"I want to make things easier; they know what I expect already," Harris said. "Everybody so far has been excited about it. We'll make a couple of minor tweaks. I like to play fast and up-tempo and try to score points quickly, and I like to pressure on defense.

"That will be a couple of the different things people will see this year compared to previous years," he added. "We'll play faster and put more pressure on the other team. We need to get guys in and out as much as possible because we've got a lot of talent over here."