Dylan Adams' family creates endowment fund through MUSC

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Mike Adams goes every day to the grave of his late son, Dylan. After losing the 13-year-old to cancer in October, he’s taking it one day at a time.

“I’ve told him we’re going to make him proud. That’s what my goal is, now,” he said.

With that in mind, the Adamses have created the Dylan Adams Endowment through the Medical University of South Carolina, where Adams was treated for cancer. The endowment aims to raise $50,000 for the school. Another goal of the endowment is to provide funds for families who are going through hardships while staying with family members as they receive treatment.

Although an online method for raising funds isn’t yet established, those interested can send donations to this address: P.O. Box 1902, Hartsville, SC, 29550. They can also call Adams on his cellphone at 843-858-3166. Adams said $3,000 has been raised in the two weeks since the endowment was created.

“We appreciate everything everybody did for us while we were with Dylan for his treatments,” he said. “From Hartsville, Florence, the beach, just everywhere. People all over the country helped. They knew my son, knew him from baseball, and we’re so thankful what they did for us. We now want to help people going through the same thing.”