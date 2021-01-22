Dylan Adams' family creates endowment fund through MUSC

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Mike Adams goes every day to the grave of his late son, Dylan. After losing the 13-year-old to cancer in October, he’s taking it one day at a time.
“I’ve told him we’re going to make him proud. That’s what my goal is, now,” he said.
With that in mind, the Adamses have created the Dylan Adams Endowment through the Medical University of South Carolina, where Adams was treated for cancer. The endowment aims to raise $50,000 for the school. Another goal of the endowment is to provide funds for families who are going through hardships while staying with family members as they receive treatment.
Although an online method for raising funds isn’t yet established, those interested can send donations to this address: P.O. Box 1902, Hartsville, SC, 29550. They can also call Adams on his cellphone at 843-858-3166. Adams said $3,000 has been raised in the two weeks since the endowment was created.
“We appreciate everything everybody did for us while we were with Dylan for his treatments,” he said. “From Hartsville, Florence, the beach, just everywhere. People all over the country helped. They knew my son, knew him from baseball, and we’re so thankful what they did for us. We now want to help people going through the same thing.”
Dylan Adams was a member of two Dixie Youth World Series championship teams while playing for Hartsville Northern. And, in 2017, he won the batting championship at that World Series in Alabama. He also holds the individual DYB state record for most home runs in a game, and he is a member of the state’s DYB hall of fame.
South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball also honored Dylan’s memory by naming the sportsmanship award after him for Division 2 AAA (9-10-year-olds).
A baseball tournament is also planned for May at Byerly Park. A silent auction is planned to be held the night before that, and 100 % of the funds from those events will go toward the endowment.
“The day Dylan passed away, we started talking while on our way home from Charleston about his legacy and how we’d like for him to be remembered,” Mike Adams said. “We want him to be remembered for more than just his 13 years on earth. We want to his memory alive and help other people.
“It’s important to us because people would do things for us like buy us a tank of gas, a food card, a motel room, something like that,” Adams said. “So many people have helped us. MUSC was also so good to us, trying to find the medicine, chemo, radiations and surgeries they could find to help Dylan. We are thankful for that.”