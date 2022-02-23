 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Clarendon's Cooper Class A girls' player of the year; Carvers Bay's Young Class A boys' co-player of the year
FLORENCE, S.C. -- McDonald's All-American Talaysia Cooper adds another honor to her sterling résumé. The East Clarendon senior has also been named Class A's girls' basketball player of the year.

“She’s played well for six years, now. And she is looked at by most people to be one of the best in the state. This wasn’t unexpected, but it’s still quite an honor for her and our school," Wolverines coach Perry Stokes said last week of Cooper, a University of South Carolina signee.

Cooper, who helped lead East Clarendon to a state title as an eighth grader, recently surpassed 3,000 career points and had her jersey retired.

On the night Cooper's jersey was retired, Wolverines athletic director Scott Cook talked about what she means to the program.

“It’s amazing to see,” Cook said. “It’s why we’re in this profession that we’re in is to see young people work and want to achieve a goal in life. And they achieve that goal.

“And it (doesn’t) matter what school you’re at. Small school, big school, it doesn’t matter. If you just put in your time and you work hard, God will reward you at the end of the day.”

Carvers Bay's Tevin Young was named Class A's boys' co-player of the year. Before the Bears' final game against Hannah-Pamplico in the lower-state semifinals, Young had averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.4 assists per game for the Bears.

"It means a lot," Bears coach Jeff Mezzatesta said of Young, who surpassed 1,000 career points last night. "It's something we take a lot of pride in. Tevin will be our second player of the year; our first was Da’Shaun Aiken (2013). This year's honor just exemplifies the tradition we have at Carvers Bay. And, Tevin epitomizes the main points of our program. His athleticism, dedication and love for his teammates, and love of community and knowing he's always playing night in and night out for something that's bigger than itself is amazing.

"He does a tremendous job of knowing when to take a game over and when to share the ball," he added.

South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State selections from the Pee Dee

CLASS 4A

Jamari Briggs, Hartsville

Deuce Hudson, West Florence

Zande Butler, Wilson

CLASS 3A

Demarco Bethea, Dillon

CLASS 2A

Johnell Sindab, Mullins

Darius Griffin, Latta

CLASS A

Tevin Young, Carvers Bay (Co-Player of the Year)

Jace Avant, Johnsonville

Cyrus Ellison, Hannah Pamplico

Havaughn Green, Carvers Bay

GIRLS

CLASS 4A

Albany Wilson, South Florence

Kindan Dawson, Hartsville

CLASS 3A

Tysonia Lowe, Marlboro County

CLASS 2A

MaKayla Legette, Latta

Kierra Diggs, Chesterfield

Yazmine Howard, Marion

CLASS A

Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon (Player of the Year

Tyneshia Hickman, McBee

Ja’Niyah Waters, Lake View

CyAsia Singletary, CE Murray

Jaleya Ford, Lake View

