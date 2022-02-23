East Clarendon's Cooper Class A girls' player of the year; Carvers Bay's Young Class A boys' co-player of the year

FLORENCE, S.C. -- McDonald's All-American Talaysia Cooper adds another honor to her sterling résumé. The East Clarendon senior has also been named Class A's girls' basketball player of the year.

“She’s played well for six years, now. And she is looked at by most people to be one of the best in the state. This wasn’t unexpected, but it’s still quite an honor for her and our school," Wolverines coach Perry Stokes said last week of Cooper, a University of South Carolina signee.

Cooper, who helped lead East Clarendon to a state title as an eighth grader, recently surpassed 3,000 career points and had her jersey retired.

On the night Cooper's jersey was retired, Wolverines athletic director Scott Cook talked about what she means to the program.

“It’s amazing to see,” Cook said. “It’s why we’re in this profession that we’re in is to see young people work and want to achieve a goal in life. And they achieve that goal.

“And it (doesn’t) matter what school you’re at. Small school, big school, it doesn’t matter. If you just put in your time and you work hard, God will reward you at the end of the day.”