East Clarendon's Cooper earns top honor as SCBCA All-State teams announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced its list of All-State selections and Players of the Year on Tuesday.

Eighteen athletes from across the Pee Dee were chosen, and East Clarendon High School’s Talaysia Cooper was named the 1A Girls' Player of the Year.

The junior guard/forward for the Wolverines is averaging well into double figures this season and has posted numerous double-double games, triple-double games and at least one quadruple-double game.

East Clarendon was set to open the playoffs on Tuesday night.

Also in 1A, McBee’s Jaylin Peterson was named along with Lake View’s Ja’Niyah Waters and Lamar’s Aniya Gates.

On the 1A boys’ side, Morning News Preseason Player of the Year Quez Lewis made the list from Johnsonville. C.E. Murray’s Henry Evans, Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor and Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison joined him.

Switching to 4A, the Pee Dee saw two selections in Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards, a McDonald’s All-American nominee, on the boys’ side and Darlington’s Sommer Joseph on the girls’ side.