East Clarendon's Cooper earns top honor as SCBCA All-State teams announced
PREP BASKETBALL

East Clarendon's Cooper earns top honor as SCBCA All-State teams announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced its list of All-State selections and Players of the Year on Tuesday.

Eighteen athletes from across the Pee Dee were chosen, and East Clarendon High School’s Talaysia Cooper was named the 1A Girls' Player of the Year.

The junior guard/forward for the Wolverines is averaging well into double figures this season and has posted numerous double-double games, triple-double games and at least one quadruple-double game.

East Clarendon was set to open the playoffs on Tuesday night.

Also in 1A, McBee’s Jaylin Peterson was named along with Lake View’s Ja’Niyah Waters and Lamar’s Aniya Gates.

On the 1A boys’ side, Morning News Preseason Player of the Year Quez Lewis made the list from Johnsonville. C.E. Murray’s Henry Evans, Timmonsville’s Christian Taylor and Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellison joined him.

Switching to 4A, the Pee Dee saw two selections in Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards, a McDonald’s All-American nominee, on the boys’ side and Darlington’s Sommer Joseph on the girls’ side.

In 3A boys, Marlboro County’s DreVeon Scott was chosen along with Dillon’s Demarico Bethea.

Class 2A featured a trio of Pee Dee selections on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. Marion’s T.J. Sanders, Cheraw’s Marshall Myers and Latta’s Trevon Miles made up one side with Marion’s Tonaja Lester and Kimmie Barnes and Latta’s Moya McDuffie comprising the other side.

East Clarendon vs. Carvers Bay

Cooper

 DAVID YEAZELL, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS
