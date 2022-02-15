 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper, Darlington's Sommer Joseph to play in Carolinas Classic
East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper, Darlington's Sommer Joseph to play in Carolinas Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. -- McDonald's All-American Talaysia Cooper, of East Clarendon, and Darlington's Sommer Joseph will help represent South Carolina's best senior girls' basketball players in this year's Carolinas Classic on March 26 at Hoggard High, in Wilmington, N.C.

Former Wilson standout Zeke Washington (Blythewood coach) will help coach the South Carolina boys.

And, Mullins coach Myron Gerald will help coach the South Carolina girls.

This will mark the first time since 2019 that this game will actually be played.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

