East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper, Darlington's Sommer Joseph to play in Carolinas Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. -- McDonald's All-American Talaysia Cooper, of East Clarendon, and Darlington's Sommer Joseph will help represent South Carolina's best senior girls' basketball players in this year's Carolinas Classic on March 26 at Hoggard High, in Wilmington, N.C.
Former Wilson standout Zeke Washington (Blythewood coach) will help coach the South Carolina boys.
And, Mullins coach Myron Gerald will help coach the South Carolina girls.
This will mark the first time since 2019 that this game will actually be played.