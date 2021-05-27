East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper is Gatorade State Girls' Basketball Player of the Year

The 5-foot-11 junior swing player averaged 23.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.6 blocks and 2.2 steals this past season in leading the Wolverines to a 10-1 record and the Class 1A state tournament. The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 1A Player of the Year, Cooper has already scored 2,446 points in her high school career. She is the nation’s No. 8 prospect in the Class of 2022 as rated by espnW.

A member of the Young People’s Association at her church, Cooper has volunteered locally as a youth basketball coach. “Talaysia has all the components of an all-around player,” said Chakaris Thomas, head coach at Hemingway High. “She scores, assists, rebounds, blocks shots and makes steals. She has worked hard on being that teammate who controls the floor with her ball-handling and decision-making.”

Cooper has maintained a B average in the classroom. She will begin her senior year of high school this fall.