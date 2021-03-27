East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper is Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the Year

TURBEVILLE, S.C. -- East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper looks back on this season with gratitude.
The season's fate was in peril at one point because of the pandemic, as the Wolverines played two games in December, and two in January.
Although East Clarendon's season ended in the first round of the playoffs against eventual state champion, Military Magnet, that simply motivates Cooper even more as she continues to chase for her second championship ring, the first being earned in 2018 as an eighth-grader.
Coincidentally, for the first time since 2018, Cooper is the Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 23.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, eight assists, 3.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game.
"The season was good, once we started to play," Cooper said. "We had to take breaks, though, couldn't get in the gym. And once our team was able to be back in the gym together, we had to go harder because of the missed time."
When East Clarendon couldn't practice, Cooper and her family drove to Charlotte, N.C., on the weekends so she could continue to hone her craft with her AAU coach.
"It was a two-hour drive there and back every weekend," Cooper said. "My AAU coach would have me in the gym morning and night, working on my craft, nonstop. My shot became a lot better. I can shoot 3's in transition, or spot-up 3's."
And when Cooper was back to practicing with the team, hall of fame coach Perry Stokes was in his first year coaching East Clarendon.
"Although it was a difficult basketball year because of the COVID pauses, it was still a privilege to get to coach (Cooper) for the limited amount of time this year," Stokes said. "Maybe we can use what we learned this year toward next year. She's a very talented player and had a great season for us."
Now, Cooper looks forward to making the most of her final one next season.
"It was a good season overall. But I wish we had played more games before we got into region play," Cooper said. "If so, we could have been even better than we were. But we only had one senior this season. Now, we're going to be in the gym all summer long and come back even harder next year."