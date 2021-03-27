East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper is Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the Year

TURBEVILLE, S.C. -- East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper looks back on this season with gratitude.

The season's fate was in peril at one point because of the pandemic, as the Wolverines played two games in December, and two in January.

Although East Clarendon's season ended in the first round of the playoffs against eventual state champion, Military Magnet, that simply motivates Cooper even more as she continues to chase for her second championship ring, the first being earned in 2018 as an eighth-grader.

Coincidentally, for the first time since 2018, Cooper is the Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 23.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, eight assists, 3.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game.

"The season was good, once we started to play," Cooper said. "We had to take breaks, though, couldn't get in the gym. And once our team was able to be back in the gym together, we had to go harder because of the missed time."

When East Clarendon couldn't practice, Cooper and her family drove to Charlotte, N.C., on the weekends so she could continue to hone her craft with her AAU coach.