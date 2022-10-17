 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCACS Cross-Country

Emmanuel Christian's Olivia St. Ours repeats as SCACS cross-country champ

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- When Emmanuel Christian's Olivia St. Ours crossed the one-mile point of Saturday's SCACS cross-country championship in Greenville, she could hear a familiar voice.

Make that two.

Her mother and father were yelling she was running in the wrong direction. St. Ours, who led before reaching the mile, then found herself in third.

"They did a turn, and she was going down the hill and I started yelling at her to get back on the course and she started looking at me like I was crazy," said Claire St. Ours, Olivia's mother. "When the other two girls who were near her started going in a different direction, she realized what she did and made the turn instead of going down that hill."

St. Ours, an eighth-grader, passed them a short time later and never looked back to repeat as state champion with a time of 21 minutes, 21.8 seconds. It was a personal best, and the ECS girls finished second as a team with teammate Isabel Budhram placing eighth (23:46.7).

St. Ours talked about her key to victory.

"I just wanted to push hard and run faster than everyone else," she said.

St. Ours started cross-country to make sure the people she passes include her older sister, Emelia, an ECS senior.

"I'm just competitive. I want to beat her at everything," Olivia said, laughing. That also applies to softball, where Emelia plays second base and Olivia the outfield.

While running, St. Ours' playlist is usually the soundtrack from "Hamilton."

It helps her focus on something besides the pressure of trying to repeat as state champion at such a young age.

"I didn't know if I was going to win last year, but I did. So, I had to keep my title," she said.

St. Ours then found a way to focus on the race.

"If I know I'm doing my best, just do my best," she said.

St. Ours

