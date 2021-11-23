Ethan Hunt key cog in Lamar football team's motor

LAMAR, S.C. -- Ethan Hunt is a motor that won’t quit, regardless of where he plays.

In Friday’s Class A, upper-state final at home against Southside Christian, the Lamar High School senior will be at offensive tackle and defensive end.

“He’s our second-best player overall behind Patrick Anderson,” Silver Fox coach Chad Wilkes said. “Ethan has 19 quarterback pressures.”

Not to mention, 64.5 tackles, along with two forced fumbles and recoveries, and 2.5 sacks.

“Oh gosh, Ethan wants to win,” Wilkes said. “I’ve been around a lot of kids who want to win. And he wants to win more than any kid I’ve been around. He will do anything it takes to win. He has just that desire in his heart, and it rubs off on everybody else. He’s the first to arrive at practice and the last to leave. He always does that extra work and communicates with the offensive line and defensive line to make sure everybody is in the right spot. He’s like that extra coach on the field, making my job a little bit easier.”

A starter since his sophomore year and still chasing his first state championship ring, Hunt wants to do what he can to make sure Lamar is still in the hunt after this next game against last year’s state champion.