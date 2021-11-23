Ethan Hunt key cog in Lamar football team's motor

LAMAR, S.C. -- Ethan Hunt is a motor that won’t quit, regardless of where he plays.
In Friday’s Class A, upper-state final at home against Southside Christian, the Lamar High School senior will be at offensive tackle and defensive end.
“He’s our second-best player overall behind Patrick Anderson,” Silver Fox coach Chad Wilkes said. “Ethan has 19 quarterback pressures.”
Not to mention, 64.5 tackles, along with two forced fumbles and recoveries, and 2.5 sacks.
“Oh gosh, Ethan wants to win,” Wilkes said. “I’ve been around a lot of kids who want to win. And he wants to win more than any kid I’ve been around. He will do anything it takes to win. He has just that desire in his heart, and it rubs off on everybody else. He’s the first to arrive at practice and the last to leave. He always does that extra work and communicates with the offensive line and defensive line to make sure everybody is in the right spot. He’s like that extra coach on the field, making my job a little bit easier.”
A starter since his sophomore year and still chasing his first state championship ring, Hunt wants to do what he can to make sure Lamar is still in the hunt after this next game against last year’s state champion.
“I will not lose the last game I play on my home field; I’ll say that,” Hunt said. “I can’t let anybody in the stands down; I can’t let my family down, and I can’t let my town down.”
Therefore, Hunt is happy to be in the trenches because he knows that's where any play starts.
“It’s a blast, to tell you the truth,” Hunt said. “Everybody wants to get the football or throw that touchdown pass, but I love it here. The trenches are where it all happens.”
As much as Hunt loves the physical battle, he’s just as excited about the mental ones.
“No doubt about it, if you’re on the offensive line, it comes down to which players have the best mentality,” Hunt said. “So, when I’m working out, I focus and say to myself, ‘Whoever is stronger and faster will win.’”
That aggressiveness is where Hunt thinks he has improved the most.
“When I’m on the offensive line, nobody is going to touch my quarterback,” Hunt said. “But when I’m on defense, it all changes. The goal is different. I want to get to their quarterback and make sure he doesn’t get his pass off.”
Hunt, whose grandfather, Thomas Marion McManus, also played on the defensive line for the Silver Foxes, knows what he has to do Friday night.
“I just have to get that push off on the defensive line,” Hunt said. “They’ve got a really good defensive line up front. We know that to win the ballgame, we’ve got to shut them down.”