Excitement surrounds area choices for Carolinas Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Carolinas Classic will have a game again, and Darlington and East Clarendon high schools could not be happier.

That's because they have two of the game's female player selections for South Carolina's team: East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper and Darlington's Sommer Joseph. The game is March 26 at Hoggard High, in Wilmington, N.C.

Cooper, already a McDonald's All-American, is one the Wolverines' Perry Stokes loves to coach.

"It's quite an honor for her," Stokes said. "She's played well for six years, now. And, she is looked at by most people to be one of the best in the state. This wasn't unexpected, but it's still quite an honor for her and our school."

Just as Cooper did for the Wolverines, Joseph figured prominently in the Falcons' first-round win of the state playoffs.

"We're very excited for Sommer," Darlington coach Shaniqua Bennett said. "Seeing Sommer in her freshman year come in and not really know a thing about basketball, and then grow and develop a desire and love for it is amazing. She didn't have good coordination when she started, but now she can finish around the basket.