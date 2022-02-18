Excitement surrounds area choices for Carolinas Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Carolinas Classic will have a game again, and Darlington and East Clarendon high schools could not be happier.
That's because they have two of the game's female player selections for South Carolina's team: East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper and Darlington's Sommer Joseph. The game is March 26 at Hoggard High, in Wilmington, N.C.
Cooper, already a McDonald's All-American, is one the Wolverines' Perry Stokes loves to coach.
"It's quite an honor for her," Stokes said. "She's played well for six years, now. And, she is looked at by most people to be one of the best in the state. This wasn't unexpected, but it's still quite an honor for her and our school."
Just as Cooper did for the Wolverines, Joseph figured prominently in the Falcons' first-round win of the state playoffs.
"We're very excited for Sommer," Darlington coach Shaniqua Bennett said. "Seeing Sommer in her freshman year come in and not really know a thing about basketball, and then grow and develop a desire and love for it is amazing. She didn't have good coordination when she started, but now she can finish around the basket.
"She really dominates the post, and that helps us clean up around the basket," she added. "And we love how positive she is. One of the things she keep telling her teammates is, 'Trust the process. Stay in your head and don't let the crowd get to you.' During the game, she is a silent killer in the paint. She lets her game talk for her."
Joseph is just as excited about being chosen.
"It makes me feel excited and proud of myself because I never thought I'd get this far," Joseph said. "But, I've given a lot of effort to basketball."
Former Wilson star Zeke Washington, now the boys' basketball coach at Blythewood, will help coach the South Carolina boys' team. And, Mullins girls' coach Myron Gerald will help coach the S.C. Girls' team against the best seniors from North Carolina.
The previous two seasons, the actual games were not played because of the pandemic. All-Stars from both states, however, were still chosen and honored.