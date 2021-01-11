F1S delays resumption of sports for another week

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence 1 Schools will now have to wait even longer to resume their respective winter sports seasons.
In-person schooling was already suspended for two weeks by the district as it sought to counter the risk of the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Florence County following the holiday break.
But F1S announced Monday via a Facebook post that all schools will now be completely virtual for through Jan. 22.
“Due to the record number of COVID-19 cases in Florence County, Florence 1 Schools will remain completely virtual for an additional week, January 18th through January 22nd,” the post read. “Schools are closed on Monday the 18th in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.
“All schools will return to the three previous forms of instructional delivery on Monday, January 25, 2021.”
A follow-up inquiry to the district revealed that all athletic activities – including practices and games – will be suspended during that time period as well.
The announcement further delays a winter sports season that was already running out of possible dates to complete a full region schedule. South Florence, West Florence and Wilson all compete in Region 6-4A, and only two teams in that region (Darlington and Myrtle Beach) have played any head-to-head contests as of yet.
Athletic practices and events for Darlington and Horry counties are also currently suspended.
F1S athletic directors (South Florence's Cody Slaughter, West Florence's Greg Johnson and Wilson's Derrick McQueen) were contacted seeking comment, but none replied following the announcement of the extra week of virtual schooling. McQueen and Slaughter did say earlier in the day that neither had heard any updates on when schools could resume athletic activities.
The SCHSL playoffs are slated to begin on Feb. 15 and 16, and region play determines seeding for the postseason field, which has been reduced to just 16 teams per classification this season.
"It's frustrating," West Florence girls' basketball coach Kevin Robinson said. "I know our district and our league are doing everything in the best interest of our kids, and that's the most important thing. ... Right now everything is up in the air. I know there has been some discussion about revamping the region schedule, but as of right now nothing is set in stone.
"Right now we're just kind of waiting to see what our (athletic directors) are going to do, and hopefully we'll be able to come back and finish off the season strong."
When and if they do resume, it will almost be like a starting a new season, Robinson said.
"We've got to recondition the girls and they've got to get their legs back under them," he said. "My girls have been sitting for a month now, and I know that's just my team. Other teams have been out almost two months."
Even so, with a senior-heavy group at West, Robinson is hopeful that some type of schedule can still be completed.
"It's definitely going to be shortened season, but any type of season that we can have, we'll be thankful for," he said. "If that's a shortened season and us just going into region play or a region tournament − anything we can do with a season of COVID-19 and things of that nature, we will be honored and blessed to play."
Earlier this month, SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said moving the dates for the state tournament back is possible if the executive committee decides to do so based on pandemic-related challenges across the state.
“We’ve always said that whatever we can do to give kids the most opportunities to get a chance, we want to try and accommodate that,” Singleton told the Morning News. “But to try and make a decision early, before you know what the challenges are, or when the challenges will end, I think people like to understand the direction they’re going in. They like to know what’s what right now. And if you have to change it, then you change it.”