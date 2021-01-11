F1S delays resumption of sports for another week

Athletic practices and events for Darlington and Horry counties are also currently suspended.

F1S athletic directors (South Florence's Cody Slaughter, West Florence's Greg Johnson and Wilson's Derrick McQueen) were contacted seeking comment, but none replied following the announcement of the extra week of virtual schooling. McQueen and Slaughter did say earlier in the day that neither had heard any updates on when schools could resume athletic activities.

The SCHSL playoffs are slated to begin on Feb. 15 and 16, and region play determines seeding for the postseason field, which has been reduced to just 16 teams per classification this season.

"It's frustrating," West Florence girls' basketball coach Kevin Robinson said. "I know our district and our league are doing everything in the best interest of our kids, and that's the most important thing. ... Right now everything is up in the air. I know there has been some discussion about revamping the region schedule, but as of right now nothing is set in stone.

"Right now we're just kind of waiting to see what our (athletic directors) are going to do, and hopefully we'll be able to come back and finish off the season strong."

When and if they do resume, it will almost be like a starting a new season, Robinson said.