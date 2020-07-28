FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One middle- and high-school athletic teams are set for the transition from SCHSL’s Phase 1 to 1.5, according to a statement on F1S’ website Tuesday morning.
Phase 1.5 starts Monday, when temperature checks will still be held 30 minutes prior to practices, and the same mask protocols from Phase 1 will be used. Athletes showing up late will not be permitted to practice that day with the team.
As the SCHSL’s letter stated last week, practice groups for fall sports will extend to groups of 16. F1S’ press release on also said teams won’t use weight rooms won’t be used during this phase.
Sharing of equipment like footballs can now happen (with proper sanitation protocols) during this phase, per a letter from the SCHSL last week.
As for workout groups for winter and spring sports, those groups will remain at 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.