F1S releases stadium game plan for Friday

Stadium Road, as well as Memorial Stadium’s gates, won’t open until 6 p.m., and tailgating/congregating in the parking is not permitted. Those on Memorial Stadium’s grounds are required to wear masks (those not wearing masks will be asked to leave and not get a refund).

Fans are asked to remain in their seats, and if they choose to stand, they must stay in one spot. Visits to the restroom, of course, are permitted, but social distancing must be adhered. Fans are asked not to approach the visiting- or home-team bench and also stay off the field.

Children are not allowed to bring balls or any other equipment to play with during the game. Balls and other items that could be thrown are prohibited from being brought in the stadium. Children will NOT be allowed to wander or play while inside the stadium.

Restrooms will be available, including handicapped accessible restrooms. They will be routinely closed in order to be cleaned and sanitized throughout the game.

Once the game is over, fans are asked to depart from the stadium immediately. They won’t be allowed to sit/stand in the bleachers or stand/walk on the field. They are also asked to place any trash in a nearby trash can and follow the posted signage for the pathway to exits.

Fans are also asked to stay home if they feel sick. If they have tested positive for COVID-19 recently or are showing COVID-19 symptoms, they are also asked to stay home. If they have had close contact with a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days, they are asked to stay home. Each fan who enters the stadium is required to have his/her temperature checked. Temperatures that read over 100.4 will not be allowed to enter the stadium.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.