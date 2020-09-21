F1S releases stadium game plan for Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools district has its game plan ready for the season opener Friday between Wilson and West Florence at Memorial Stadium.
Game tickets are limited to 3,500 total spectators, and although student tickets are available for free, they’re limited to 10% of the student population. Once those allotted tickets are gone, students who still want a ticket may do so at general-admission price ($7).
Home-team fans will enter from Stadium Road, and visiting fans will enter in the gate closest to the concession stand and turn left upon entry.
Also, there will be no concession-stand sales (spectators may bring their own food and drink). No coolers, large bags, or baskets will be allowed in the stadium.
Spectators must maintain six feet social distancing while on the premises. Families of the same household can sit together, but they must maintain six feet of distance between individuals/groups. Fans will be allowed to stand along the exterior fences, and ushers will be in place to assist in the seating of fans. Follow the instructions on posted signage. Some areas will be one-way traffic only. If you don’t know or understand a procedure, ask an usher for help.
According to the release, passes for those ages 62 and up will be honored. However, once limited capacity is reached, no additional spectators will be admitted. Also, a limit of 25 South Carolina High School League passes are honored at the gate.
Stadium Road, as well as Memorial Stadium’s gates, won’t open until 6 p.m., and tailgating/congregating in the parking is not permitted. Those on Memorial Stadium’s grounds are required to wear masks (those not wearing masks will be asked to leave and not get a refund).
Fans are asked to remain in their seats, and if they choose to stand, they must stay in one spot. Visits to the restroom, of course, are permitted, but social distancing must be adhered. Fans are asked not to approach the visiting- or home-team bench and also stay off the field.
Children are not allowed to bring balls or any other equipment to play with during the game. Balls and other items that could be thrown are prohibited from being brought in the stadium. Children will NOT be allowed to wander or play while inside the stadium.
Restrooms will be available, including handicapped accessible restrooms. They will be routinely closed in order to be cleaned and sanitized throughout the game.
Once the game is over, fans are asked to depart from the stadium immediately. They won’t be allowed to sit/stand in the bleachers or stand/walk on the field. They are also asked to place any trash in a nearby trash can and follow the posted signage for the pathway to exits.
Fans are also asked to stay home if they feel sick. If they have tested positive for COVID-19 recently or are showing COVID-19 symptoms, they are also asked to stay home. If they have had close contact with a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days, they are asked to stay home. Each fan who enters the stadium is required to have his/her temperature checked. Temperatures that read over 100.4 will not be allowed to enter the stadium.
