Falcons get boost from talented newcomers

DARLINGTON, S.C. – No one ever looked at Darlington and said it didn’t have talented athletes, Raymond Jennings remarked.
But one of the biggest challenges for the second-year football coach was getting that talent on the gridiron. The Falcons spent the majority of last season suiting up with less than 35 players per game, and the lack of depth contributed to the team’s 1-9 overall record.
Fortunately for Jennings and the Falcons, the talent level and overall roster numbers got a significant boost heading into 2020.
“I’m really tickled to death right now,” Jennings said. “… At the end of summer last year, I ended with about 30-something kids working out. Now I’ve got 55 kids out here working out. My numbers are up, and I was really interested in a multi-sport environment where we have kids come out from the soccer team and the baseball team and track and the basketball team.
“Now I’ve got the point guard, two other guards and a forward this year, so we’re in pretty decent shape.”
Offense
Several members of the Darlington basketball team are expected to fill significant roles for the Falcons this season, most notably at quarterback. Deuce Hudson and Tre’Quan Scott are the two Jennings has his eye on at the moment to fill the starting role under center and possibly in the backfield.
“They’re kind of new to football after obviously being big contributors on the basketball court,” Jennings said. “They’re getting the most reps right now, but that position and a lot of the other ones are still up for grabs at the moment.”
Regardless of who gets the nod, Jennings was more than pleased with how his skill positions are filling out this season. Daniel Perkins had a solid year at receiver/running back last year in limited opportunities, and Qua’liek Lewis has been something of a standout this summer as well, Jennings said.
Add in 6-foot-3 Davion Bowens as another potential threat on the outside and the offense has a different look to it, Jennings added.
“It should be a totally different style of offense, because I feel like we've got some guys who can do some things with the ball in space,” Jennings said. “We’ve got a lot of question marks, but we’re going to be a little more of an open, spread offense and take what they give us. Last year with 25 kids going both ways, we couldn’t do the things we wanted to do offensively. We didn’t have the pieces of the puzzle, but now I think we’ve got some of those to help spread the field.
“But we also still have to be able to run it between the tackles.”
That could be an issue again for Darlington, as depth across both lines is lacking. Malachi Williams, who has an offer from S.C. State, does return at one of the tackle positions.
Defense
The Falcons' entire defensive front of Jose Rivera, Dashone Smalls and Maki Davis will line up again for Darlington this year. They will also likely be on both sides of the ball at times, among a number of other players competing for spots.
Darlington also has two returning linebackers in Jadarius Richardson and Kenlarris Kelly. Kelly had 87½ tackles and five sacks for the Falcons last year.
The secondary only has one returner in Perkins, who finished with 73 tackles and four interceptions.
“We tried to improve an issue in the offseason of getting these kids to train year-round,” Jennings said. “We put an emphasis on training and working with multi-sport athletes, and that takes communication.
“But I’m very happy with the numbers we have this year and the fact that they’ve come out and worked hard.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!