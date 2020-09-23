Falcons get boost from talented newcomers

“They’re kind of new to football after obviously being big contributors on the basketball court,” Jennings said. “They’re getting the most reps right now, but that position and a lot of the other ones are still up for grabs at the moment.”

Regardless of who gets the nod, Jennings was more than pleased with how his skill positions are filling out this season. Daniel Perkins had a solid year at receiver/running back last year in limited opportunities, and Qua’liek Lewis has been something of a standout this summer as well, Jennings said.

Add in 6-foot-3 Davion Bowens as another potential threat on the outside and the offense has a different look to it, Jennings added.

“It should be a totally different style of offense, because I feel like we've got some guys who can do some things with the ball in space,” Jennings said. “We’ve got a lot of question marks, but we’re going to be a little more of an open, spread offense and take what they give us. Last year with 25 kids going both ways, we couldn’t do the things we wanted to do offensively. We didn’t have the pieces of the puzzle, but now I think we’ve got some of those to help spread the field.

“But we also still have to be able to run it between the tackles.”