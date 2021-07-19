FAST's Anthony Elya wins two state swimming titles

FLORENCE, S.C. – Anthony Elya not only celebrated his accomplishments as a two-time state swimming champion, he sang about them.

After the boys’ 10-under athlete won state in the 50- and 100-meter breaststroke events as a member of the Florence Area Swim Team (FAST), he and his family sang Queen’s “We Are the Champions” in their car on the way back home.

Not before a celebratory dinner, of course.

Elya, who will be a fifth grader this fall at St. Anthony’s Catholic School, has swam competitively for five years.

“My sisters (Rita and Andrea) swim at Wilson High School, and they inspire me to get better at swimming a lot,” Anthony said.

Anthony is dedicated to his sport, going through two-hour drills four days a week.

“I also like to play soccer and basketball, so it keeps me in shape,” Anthony said. “My favorite Olympic swimmer I like to imitate is (British star) Adam Peaty because he’s so strong in the breaststroke.”

Anthony, who won the state 100 on Friday, and the 50 on Sunday in North Charleston, said he led from start to finish in Sunday’s event.