FCS volleyball cruises past Dillon Christian

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian volleyball coach Denise Carter liked the intensity her Eagles showed – during the first and third games, that is.
Although her team improved to 2-0 Tuesday with a 3-0 home win against Dillon Christian (25-13, 25-17, 25-8), Carter said she wishes she had seen that during the second game, which the Warriors hotly contested before FCS recaptured momentum pulled back away.
“We are a different team from last year,” Carter said. “But I’m proud of the way we’ve persevered through this COVID-19, where we practiced as much as we could when we were allowed. Now, our goal is to just get better, and consistency will be a big key in that.”
As far as overall height goes, Carter said FCS has a sufficient amount of it. And she likes the way her team plays defense and sets up kills.
But she still points to that second game as a cause for increased intensity in practice.
While the Eagles dominated their way to the first-game win, Kylie Stewart illustrated that first-set intensity with a kill that secured the 25-13 win.
“They came out strong, just the way I wanted them to come out,” Carter said.
In the midst of FCS’ run to pull away from Dillon Christian late in the second game, Emily Eason’s kill made it 21-15. After a couple of Dillon Christian miscues, kills by Kaitlyn Fore and none other than Eason closed out that second game.
“We did change the lineup a little but for the second set. But playing more consistent there would have helped us have a better second game,” Carter said.
Perhaps Carter made that known during the huddle between the second and third sets, as the Eagles charged to a 7-0 lead. The lead grew to 16-5, and then 22-7.
From there, while Bradley Brown was on serve, the lead grew to 24-7. The latter point was made on a clutch kill by Eason.
“She played well. She was all over the floor, and her serves were strong,” Carter said of Eason.
Carter also had high praise for Brown.
“She really took control at the net and gave us energy at key times in the match,” Carter added.
Then, a kill by Fore ended the match.
GAME STATS
ACES
Emily Eason -2; Bradley Brown-2; Hilton Broach-1
KILLS
Bradley Brown -6; Kaitlyn Fore-5; Madison Cash -3; Kylie Stewart-2
BLOCKS
Emily Eason-1; Bradley Brown-1
ASSISTS
Jessie Weatherford-9; Natalie Smith-5
DIGS
Mary Margaret Sterling 1; Jessie Weatherford-1; Hilton Broach-1; Bradley Brown-1
