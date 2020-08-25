FCS volleyball cruises past Dillon Christian

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian volleyball coach Denise Carter liked the intensity her Eagles showed – during the first and third games, that is.

Although her team improved to 2-0 Tuesday with a 3-0 home win against Dillon Christian (25-13, 25-17, 25-8), Carter said she wishes she had seen that during the second game, which the Warriors hotly contested before FCS recaptured momentum pulled back away.

“We are a different team from last year,” Carter said. “But I’m proud of the way we’ve persevered through this COVID-19, where we practiced as much as we could when we were allowed. Now, our goal is to just get better, and consistency will be a big key in that.”

As far as overall height goes, Carter said FCS has a sufficient amount of it. And she likes the way her team plays defense and sets up kills.

But she still points to that second game as a cause for increased intensity in practice.

While the Eagles dominated their way to the first-game win, Kylie Stewart illustrated that first-set intensity with a kill that secured the 25-13 win.

“They came out strong, just the way I wanted them to come out,” Carter said.