FDTC softball sweeps doubleheader

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence-Darlington Tech softball team swept Belmont Abbey's JV team by scores of 10-0 and 3-1 last week.

The Stingers solidified the victory in the fifth inning during the first game of the matchup as they won 10-0. In the third inning, they scored eight runs, and they followed the effort up by scoring an additional two runs in the fourth. Anna Suggs pitched all five innings as she struck out six batters and allowed only one hit and two walks.

Maelyn Thompson, of Johnsonville, hit two home runs throughout the game. She went 2 for 2 with two RBI. Serrah Ballard hit a grand slam as she went 2 for 2 with four RBI and two runs. Aliyah Williams earned a hit and a RBI. Lillie Baumbach (Darlington), Ally Long and Anna Suggs had a hit as well.

In the 3-1 victory, the Stingers took the lead early as they scored two runs in the first inning. Belmont Abbey answered back with a run in the third, but the Stingers scored the final run of the game in the fourth. Courtney Watson pitched the full, seven-inning game. While on the mound, Watson struck out five batters and allowed four hits and a run.

Thompson hit a home run, and Alexis Kirby, of South Florence, knocked a double. Long, Corley Keefe (Florence Christian), Katie Smith and Mary Smith all had a hit.

The Stingers are now 4-5 this season..