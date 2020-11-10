 Skip to main content
Final Regular-Season Public Prep Football Poll
Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (9)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. Dorman

5. T.L. Hanna

6. Northwestern

7. Sumter

8. Carolina Forest

9. Byrnes

10. Ridge View

Receiving votes: Hillcrest, River Bluff, West Ashley, Boiling Springs, Goose Creek, Spring Valley

Class 4A

1. AC Flora (5)

2. North Myrtle Beach (4)

3. Greer

4. Westside

5. South Pointe

6.(tie) Catawba Ridge

6. (tie) Myrtle Beach

8. Greenville

9. Greenwood

10. North Augusta

Others receiving votes: Beaufort, May River, West Florence

Class 3A

1. Dillon (6)

2. Chapman (3)

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Gilbert

6. Wren

7. Aynor

8. OC

9. Hanahan

10. Lake City

Receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Powdersville, Woodruff, Union County, Chester.

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (9)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Newberry

4. North Central

5. Cheraw

6. Chesnee

7. Woodland

8. (tie) Marion

8. (tie) Andrews

10. Batesburg-Leesville

Others receiving votes: Pelion, St. Joseph’s, Saluda, Christ Church

Class A

1. Lake View (9)

2. (tie) Blackville-Hilda

2. (tie) Southside Christian

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Lamar

6. Whale Branch

7. Johnsonville

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Carvers Bay

10. McCormick

Receiving votes: Green Sea-Floyds, Allendale-Fairfax, Williston-Elko, Baptist Hill

Tags

