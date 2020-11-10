Final Regular-Season Public Prep Football Poll

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (9)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. T.L. Hanna
6. Northwestern
7. Sumter
8. Carolina Forest
9. Byrnes
10. Ridge View
Receiving votes: Hillcrest, River Bluff, West Ashley, Boiling Springs, Goose Creek, Spring Valley
Class 4A
1. AC Flora (5)
2. North Myrtle Beach (4)
3. Greer
4. Westside
5. South Pointe
6.(tie) Catawba Ridge
6. (tie) Myrtle Beach
8. Greenville
9. Greenwood
10. North Augusta
Others receiving votes: Beaufort, May River, West Florence
Class 3A
1. Dillon (6)
2. Chapman (3)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Gilbert
6. Wren
7. Aynor
8. OC
9. Hanahan
10. Lake City
Receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Powdersville, Woodruff, Union County, Chester.
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (9)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Newberry
4. North Central
5. Cheraw
6. Chesnee
7. Woodland
8. (tie) Marion
8. (tie) Andrews
10. Batesburg-Leesville
Others receiving votes: Pelion, St. Joseph’s, Saluda, Christ Church
Class A
1. Lake View (9)
2. (tie) Blackville-Hilda
2. (tie) Southside Christian
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Lamar
6. Whale Branch
7. Johnsonville
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Carvers Bay
10. McCormick
Receiving votes: Green Sea-Floyds, Allendale-Fairfax, Williston-Elko, Baptist Hill
