First-half lead slips away from West Florence girls' soccer team

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence struck first. But after Camden tied it, they played into overtime, and the Bulldogs won 3-1 Friday at the Florence Soccer Complex.
“Honestly, we gave it 100 percent. We both did really well in the first half,” said West coach Alex Shortall, whose team is 1-1. “In the second half, I think that maybe they had a little bit more speed to the ball than we did. They worked together a little bit better; they communicated a little bit better than we did. We’re a young team, and we’re still trying to work out all those kinks right now.”
After the Knights took their 1-0 lead on a Riley Darr goal, assisted by Ashley Klucharich in the first half, Shortall said he sensed his team settling into a rhythm.
“We moved the ball really well,” Shortall said. “We were switching the field well; we were controlling the pace of the game once we settled down. The first 10 or 15 minutes, both teams were just kicking the ball up and down the field a little bit. And once we settled down, we started to possess the ball a little bit more. We put the ball into the back of the net, and we really started to settle down.”
West carried its 1-0 lead into halftime. But Camden revved up the tempo.
“They threw us off with that,” Shortall said. “That affected our first touch a lot. Our first touch was off a little bit because of how often they were on our back, and we didn’t have any room. And I think the chances we did have to carry the ball, we’d carry it and they’d give us time. But they wouldn’t let us get into the box with it.”
Bulldogs freshman Mia Robinson, meanwhile, also established herself with the first of her three goals.
Once overtime arrived, Robinson added her other two goals.
“We have to be the first to the ball and be a little bit quicker,” Shortall said “The effort was there. But sometimes, we’d make a little mental mistake. And ultimately, that made the biggest difference, the mental errors. If we don’t make the mental errors, I think we at least go into a shootout with them. But Camden is a great team. They’re phenomenal, I think they played for state a couple of years ago. Credit goes to them, too.”