First-half lead slips away from West Florence girls' soccer team

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence struck first. But after Camden tied it, they played into overtime, and the Bulldogs won 3-1 Friday at the Florence Soccer Complex.

“Honestly, we gave it 100 percent. We both did really well in the first half,” said West coach Alex Shortall, whose team is 1-1. “In the second half, I think that maybe they had a little bit more speed to the ball than we did. They worked together a little bit better; they communicated a little bit better than we did. We’re a young team, and we’re still trying to work out all those kinks right now.”

After the Knights took their 1-0 lead on a Riley Darr goal, assisted by Ashley Klucharich in the first half, Shortall said he sensed his team settling into a rhythm.

“We moved the ball really well,” Shortall said. “We were switching the field well; we were controlling the pace of the game once we settled down. The first 10 or 15 minutes, both teams were just kicking the ball up and down the field a little bit. And once we settled down, we started to possess the ball a little bit more. We put the ball into the back of the net, and we really started to settle down.”

West carried its 1-0 lead into halftime. But Camden revved up the tempo.