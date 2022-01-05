First-year South Florence wrestler Trokel Prew ranked fourth in state in his class

FLORENCE, S.C. – Trokel Prew had just finished an impressive football season, recording 71 tackles and five sacks at linebacker.

After the South Florence junior’s season was over, wrestling was the furthest thing from his mind.

“At first, I wasn’t even going to consider it,” Prew said. “But then, I came out for it probably a week and a half after the first practice started. And, I actually started to like it.”

Turns out, Prew found another sport to be successful at, as he’s ranked fourth in Class 4A’s 182-pound class with a 25-3 record as of Wednesday afternoon.

“He’s just a good kid; he works hard and gets after it,” said Marquis Camp, South Florence's wrestling coach. “He’s a sponge; he absorbs it and gives it all he’s got. He goes zero to 100, and he’ll die before he gives up on himself. That’s crazy, but it’s good to see such a blue-collar worker doing so well in a blue-collar sport.”

Camp’s teaching to his Bruins, considering this is a first-year program, has been simple. But that simplicity has led by huge results for Prew, who has recorded 20 pins.