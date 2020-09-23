Flashes bank on youth

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – The Johnsonville Flashes are rebuilding. Coach Ken Cribb will admit it, but said that’s not always a bad thing.
Most coaches like young and/or inexperienced players whom the coach can mold into the vision he wants those players to be.
It might take a year, or two. But in sports, sometimes it’s all about the journey.
“I told our guys the other day after practice that we were like a chicken with its head cut off. You don’t know all the time where we’re going, but we’re going somewhere in a hurry,” Cribb said. “These guys I have are good players to work with. They just need to learn some football. But they’re excited and working hard, and I’ve been pleased to work with them so far.”
Offense
Wyatt Smith is the front-runner at quarterback.
“He’s been working really hard,” Cribb said. “He knows the offense. It’s just a matter of what he can do under live bullets. He was our backup last year, and he’s going to be a junior this year. He’s got some ability. He’s 6-4 or 6-5, so he has some height on him. He can be a good manager of the offense and not put us in bad spots.”
Daquan Burroughs and Quintrell Burroughs are expected to be the main running backs.
“Daquan is someone we think can definitely be a good player and is a typical I-formation kind of back, a downhill runner,” Cribb said. “And, Quintrell played a lot last year, and he’s more of a scatback, shifty, smaller guy.”
Quez Lewis, meanwhile, returns at receiver after pulling in 401 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2019.
“He runs good routes for us, and he’s really competitive, smart and has pretty good athleticism,” Cribb said. “If he were 6-0, he could play pretty much anywhere, but he’s just 5-6. But he’s a good player and has been a good player for us the past couple of years. We’re going to lean on him early while trying to get these other young guys in the right spots at the right time.”
Willie Carter returns at center, and freshman Travis Wilson could make an impact at tight end. And at guard, Reggie Crouch and Zachary Stone are expected to contribute.
Defense
Carter and Javion Thompkins are among those who return at linebacker, and Tyson McFadden is expected to be a key on the defensive line.
In the secondary, sophomore Adrian Presley could have a breakout season.
“(Pressley) is a sophomore at cornerback, and I think he can be a really good player,” Cribb said.
Special teams
Cribb said he hopes to have positions settled in that unit before the Flashes’ season opener.
