Flashes bank on youth

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – The Johnsonville Flashes are rebuilding. Coach Ken Cribb will admit it, but said that’s not always a bad thing.

Most coaches like young and/or inexperienced players whom the coach can mold into the vision he wants those players to be.

It might take a year, or two. But in sports, sometimes it’s all about the journey.

“I told our guys the other day after practice that we were like a chicken with its head cut off. You don’t know all the time where we’re going, but we’re going somewhere in a hurry,” Cribb said. “These guys I have are good players to work with. They just need to learn some football. But they’re excited and working hard, and I’ve been pleased to work with them so far.”

Offense

Wyatt Smith is the front-runner at quarterback.

“He’s been working really hard,” Cribb said. “He knows the offense. It’s just a matter of what he can do under live bullets. He was our backup last year, and he’s going to be a junior this year. He’s got some ability. He’s 6-4 or 6-5, so he has some height on him. He can be a good manager of the offense and not put us in bad spots.”