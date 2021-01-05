Florence Center GM: State cheer helped arena prepare for possible state basketball finals

“We learned a whole lot, as far as people coming in and out of the building in this type of ticketing situation,” Beard said. “We learned how much time that takes. We learned how much time it would take to disinfect the arena, how many people would be needed to do that in an efficient and timely manner.”

As was the case for state cheer, tickets for the state basketball tournament would be on reserved-seat basis through Ticketmaster for seating pods ranging from two to six seats. If a group brings more than that, another pod must be purchased for those extra people.

“There is no perfect way to create pod seating,” Beard said. “There were those times when a group had seven people, so they had to buy two different pods. Some got a little upset about that, but it was all for their safety at the end of the day. They understood, and things went amazingly well after that.”

One other challenge Beard thinks the Florence Center can handle better if the state basketball tournament comes to Florence is overall control of social distancing.