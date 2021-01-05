Florence Center GM: State cheer helped arena prepare for possible state basketball finals

FLORENCE, S.C. – Last month’s SCHSL state cheer finals were a good test run for the Florence Center, just in case it is selected to also host the state basketball finals in early March.
Just as each separate state cheer class final could host up to roughly 3,000 fans (in normal times, roughly 8,000) at the Florence Center, that will also the case at the Florence Center. If the arena is selected to host it, of course, since it can't be hosted this year at its normal site, Colonial Life Arena, in Columbia.
The Florence Center has hosted the lower-state basketball finals for all classes since 2012. But if it lands the state finals this year, the lower-state finals will be held elsewhere this year.
The Florence Center's past experience of hosting lower state gave arena general manager Paul Beard Jr. enough confidence to go for this. Just as 10 teams (two for each of the five classes) competed in the lower-state finals, that’s also the case at state.
“The folks at the SCHSL are always wonderful to work with,” Beard said. “They make things easy, and we want to make things easy for them as well.”
Unlike past state basketball tournaments, which have lasted two days in Columbia, the pandemic makes it necessary to spread the event for four days, making it possible for an arena to be cleared out and sanitized properly between each game. The experience doing that in December for state cheer is perhaps what helped Beard and his Florence Center staff prepare most for this next possible event.
“We learned a whole lot, as far as people coming in and out of the building in this type of ticketing situation,” Beard said. “We learned how much time that takes. We learned how much time it would take to disinfect the arena, how many people would be needed to do that in an efficient and timely manner.”
As was the case for state cheer, tickets for the state basketball tournament would be on reserved-seat basis through Ticketmaster for seating pods ranging from two to six seats. If a group brings more than that, another pod must be purchased for those extra people.
“There is no perfect way to create pod seating,” Beard said. “There were those times when a group had seven people, so they had to buy two different pods. Some got a little upset about that, but it was all for their safety at the end of the day. They understood, and things went amazingly well after that.”
One other challenge Beard thinks the Florence Center can handle better if the state basketball tournament comes to Florence is overall control of social distancing.
“When patrons are outside, waiting to get in, we can do a better job of advocating social distancing,” Beard said. “Inside, it’s easier to control. Outside, it’s harder to control. We’ll make an effort to have more bodies from our staff and security people to work with the patrons as they approach the facility to maintain a social distance.”
As far as enforcing face masks, Beard said that will be conducted in a strong manner.
“Patrons are only allowed to have their masks off when they’re actively eating or drinking,” Beard said. “If someone refuses to wear a mask, we will remove that person from the facility. No mask, no entry.”
There’s also the possibility of the SCHSL postponing the state basketball tournament. If that happens, Beard said the Florence Center is happy to work with officials and adjust.
“Although we’re still doing events, we’re not doing what we normally do,” Beard said. “It’s a hodge-podge of events, not many of them. So, we’re very flexible. If it sounds like they’re not able to play then, at the first of March, if they back it up to late March, of even April, we’d be happy to accommodate them.”