Florence Center ready for return of SCHSL's lower-state basketball finals

FLORENCE, S.C. – Saturday, the South Carolina High School League’s lower-state finals return to the Florence Center after a one-year absence. Center general manager Paul Beard couldn’t be happier.
“It’s exciting that it’s coming back to Florence, albeit I wish it was coming back, pre-COVID,” Beard said. “But it’s not going to be pre-COVID, yet.”
After last year’s lower-state final games were held at neutral sites, the Florence Center’s normal two days for this are stretched to three. There will be five two-game sessions (each ticket good for one session) during the course of Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, and it will be a normal fan capacity (8,700 for basketball).
The three-day length of this tourney was scheduled by the SCHSL. And although there is a facemask mandate for businesses within Florence’s city limits, it won’t be enforced during the lower-state finals.
“We do not possess the resources to enforce the mask mandate,” Beard said. “Although we are in the city, it is what it is. We can’t be the COVID police and tell people to mask. It’s their discretion to do what they feel they need to do.”
On Tuesday, starting at 5:30 p.m., the Florence Center will be the scene of almost a total Florence One Schools takeover. South Florence’s girls play North Augusta for the 4A lower-state crown, and West Florence faces Wilson at 7:30 for the boys’ title. The winners of those games play the upper-state representatives for state titles with the girls beginning at 6 p.m. March 5 at USC Aiken.
“That’s awesome; that’s a perfect storm,” Beard said. “But I don’t know if we’ll be able to have really huge crowds because the fans have to exit after each session. Typically, in our two-day, lower-state finals in the past, you could buy one ticket and enjoy all the games for that day.”
Other area schools are also in the mix, in Class A.
Florence School District 2's Hannah-Pamplico boys are in Saturday's lower-state final against Scott's Branch at 2 p.m. And before that, Lake View plays Military Magnet at noon.