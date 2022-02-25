Florence Center ready for return of SCHSL's lower-state basketball finals

FLORENCE, S.C. – Saturday, the South Carolina High School League’s lower-state finals return to the Florence Center after a one-year absence. Center general manager Paul Beard couldn’t be happier.

“It’s exciting that it’s coming back to Florence, albeit I wish it was coming back, pre-COVID,” Beard said. “But it’s not going to be pre-COVID, yet.”

After last year’s lower-state final games were held at neutral sites, the Florence Center’s normal two days for this are stretched to three. There will be five two-game sessions (each ticket good for one session) during the course of Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, and it will be a normal fan capacity (8,700 for basketball).

The three-day length of this tourney was scheduled by the SCHSL. And although there is a facemask mandate for businesses within Florence’s city limits, it won’t be enforced during the lower-state finals.

“We do not possess the resources to enforce the mask mandate,” Beard said. “Although we are in the city, it is what it is. We can’t be the COVID police and tell people to mask. It’s their discretion to do what they feel they need to do.”