Florence Christian boys' soccer rallies past Pee Dee Academy for 3-2 win

FLORENCE, S.C. — Juw-el Huntley scored off a Brooks Poston assist with five minutes left, giving Florence Christian a 3-2 win over Pee Dee Academy on Friday.

It was the culmination of FCS’ comeback after trailing 2-1 at the half. It had FCS coach Garrett Coker happy about the win, but concerned about the push needed to play two complete halves in the future.

“We can’t win any further games in the future by playing one good half of soccer,” said Coker, whose team improved to 3-4. “It’ll take two good halves of soccer to stay competitive against the teams around here.”

Although Pee Dee Academy led 2-1 at halftime, FCS got on the board first with an unassisted goal by Wyatt Poston. Then, PDA responded with two goals by Luke Carter for its halftime lead.

Coker then talked to his team about intensity.

“That was the difference in the second half; we came out with that intensity,” Coker said. “Our defense had not played as well as it had in the past, so we had to get our intensity up, and that changed the flow of the match. Once our defense played better, it allowed us to have possession more. And the more possession we had, that allowed us more chances to score goals.”

FCS then went on the attack and created a penalty kick for Wyatt Poston.

“It was going to be a goal in the first place; the Pee Dee guy, I feel bad for him. The ball was headed for his face, and he put his hands up and caught it,” Coker said. “It really wasn’t his fault. But the ball was going to go into the net either way.”

That it did, as Poston’s penalty kick tied the match at 2.

“He had not missed a penalty kick all year, so we gave it to him,” Coker said. “Once we got the penalty kick, we knew things would probably go our way because of the way we controlled possession and the scoring chances we were getting in the second half.”

A short time later, FCS broke away and set up Huntley’s match-winning goal.

Meanwhile, FCS goalkeeper Josh Munn recorded 12 saves.

“Josh was fantastic,” Coker said. “It’s his second year playing soccer. He’s a natural athlete who has some of the best hands out there for us. We’re so grateful he’s playing. It’s hard to score on Josh Munn.”

