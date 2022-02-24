 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Christian DL Micah Pittman signs with Ramah Academy
0 Comments

Florence Christian DL Micah Pittman signs with Ramah Academy

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian defensive lineman Micah Pittman signed to continue his career at Rock Hill’s Ramah Academy.

“The reason I chose there is because they are hands-on, where I can improve on the defensive line,” Pittman said. “I love the environment, and I love that they’re going to get me where I need to be.”

Pittman talked about how FCS prepared him for the future.

“I grew the most, spiritually, being closer with the Lord,” Pittman said. “I used to not know what a Bible was, so I appreciate Florence Christian for showing me what God is about: Not myself, not about my pride. It’s about Him giving his word.”

20220224_135235.jpg

Pittman
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 10-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert