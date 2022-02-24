Florence Christian DL Micah Pittman signs with Ramah Academy

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian defensive lineman Micah Pittman signed to continue his career at Rock Hill’s Ramah Academy.

“The reason I chose there is because they are hands-on, where I can improve on the defensive line,” Pittman said. “I love the environment, and I love that they’re going to get me where I need to be.”

Pittman talked about how FCS prepared him for the future.

“I grew the most, spiritually, being closer with the Lord,” Pittman said. “I used to not know what a Bible was, so I appreciate Florence Christian for showing me what God is about: Not myself, not about my pride. It’s about Him giving his word.”

