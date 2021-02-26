Florence Christian girls lose in SCISA Class 3A semifinal

The Cardinals picked up their defensive tempo after halftime, outscoring the Eagles 14-4 during the third quarter. Although it appeared Florence Christian was set to make a run when Kenzie Feagin converted a three-point play to get her team within 24-16, and teammate Bradley Brown stole the ball, Watkins stole it right back for an inside basket to shift momentum toward Cardinal Newman’s way for good.

"(Watkins) just took it right from her," Minton said. "What you saw is a big, strong, experienced athlete against a freshman who had never played basketball until last year. But hats off to Bradley and (senior center) Emily Eason. I'm super proud of their effort tonight."

After Watkins’ basket, the Cardinals went on an 11-1 run to close out that third quarter. Point guard Kylie Stewart, FCS' other senior starter, led the Eagles with 13 points.

While reflecting upon the season, Minton recalled what his program went through with the pandemic.

"We're not an overly talented team. We don't have a lot of size, we don't have super speed," Minton said. "But we have girls with a bunch of heart who believe in what we do, and they believe in each other, and they played their guts out.