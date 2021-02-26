Florence Christian girls lose in SCISA Class 3A semifinal

SUMTER, S.C. — Try as they might, Florence Christian’s Eagles could not keep pace with two-time defending state champion Cardinal Newman for four quarters.
The Cardinals took over after halftime, ending the Eagles’ season with a 53-33 win in Friday’s SCISA Class 3A state semifinals at the Sumter County Civic Center.
They're a great team," FCS coach Neil Minton said. "They've assembled a lot of talent, they're humongous, they're super fast, they have a bunch of players who play year round. But we really battled, we played extremely hard. We were scrappy, we did all the stuff we're good at. We played with a lot of heart, played with a lot of character, and played good on defense."
Minton’s Eagles, who reached the state semifinals for a second consecutive year, end this campaign at 13-3. Florence Christian did keep pace with Cardinal Newman during the first quarter, leading 7-4 on one occasion.
"I couldn't be prouder of this team," Minton said. "I don't think anybody in here really expected us to come in here and compete. And I think we did. To make it to the Final Four two years in a row is a great accomplishment for our girls and our program."
But after FCS led 7-4, the Cardinals scored eight of the game’s next 10 points to lead 12-9.
Cardinal Newman then distanced itself in the second quarter with 6-foot-3 Ashlyn Watkins, who added a layup and two putbacks to stretch her team’s advantage to 18-11. The Cardinals’ lead grew to 20-11 on an Ariana Wilkes layup, then 23-13 on a Tanaja Kennedy free throw with 3.7 seconds left in the first half.
The Cardinals picked up their defensive tempo after halftime, outscoring the Eagles 14-4 during the third quarter. Although it appeared Florence Christian was set to make a run when Kenzie Feagin converted a three-point play to get her team within 24-16, and teammate Bradley Brown stole the ball, Watkins stole it right back for an inside basket to shift momentum toward Cardinal Newman’s way for good.
"(Watkins) just took it right from her," Minton said. "What you saw is a big, strong, experienced athlete against a freshman who had never played basketball until last year. But hats off to Bradley and (senior center) Emily Eason. I'm super proud of their effort tonight."
After Watkins’ basket, the Cardinals went on an 11-1 run to close out that third quarter. Point guard Kylie Stewart, FCS' other senior starter, led the Eagles with 13 points.
While reflecting upon the season, Minton recalled what his program went through with the pandemic.
"We're not an overly talented team. We don't have a lot of size, we don't have super speed," Minton said. "But we have girls with a bunch of heart who believe in what we do, and they believe in each other, and they played their guts out.
"And then after we had COVID a couple of times, we got some repetition and got some games under our belt, we got some momentum, and we really played well, and I think that's a testament. We lost three games this year, all three of them to the other three teams in the Final Four. And I'd like to play a couple of them again, this time."