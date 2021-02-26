Florence Christian girls' season ends in state semifinals

SUMTER, S.C. – Try as they might, Florence Christian’s Eagles could not keep pace with two-time defending state champion, Cardinal Newman, for four quarters.

The Cardinals took over after halftime, ending the Eagles’ season with a 53-33 win in Friday’s SCISA Class 3A state semifinals at the Sumter County Civic Center. Coach Neil Minton’s Eagles, who reached the state semifinals for a second consecutive year, ends this campaign at 13-3.

Florence Christian did keep pace with Cardinal Newman during the first quarter, leading 7-4 on one occasion. But the Cardinals scored eight of the game’s next 10 points to lead 12-9.

Cardinal Newman then distanced itself in the second quarter with 6-foot-3 Ashlyn Watkins, who added a layup and two putbacks to stretch her team’s advantage to 18-11. The Cardinals’ lead grew to 20-11 on an Ariana Wilkes layup, then 23-13 on a Tanaja Kennedy free throw with 3.7 seconds left in the first half.