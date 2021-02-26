 Skip to main content
Florence Christian girls' season ends in state semifinals
Cardinal Newman Women 53, Florence Christian 33

Florence Christian vs. Cardinal Newman

Kenzie Feagin (10) brings the ball around a defender during the Florence Christian girls vs. Cardinal Newman on February 26, 2021 in Sumter, South Carolina.

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

SUMTER, S.C. – Try as they might, Florence Christian’s Eagles could not keep pace with two-time defending state champion, Cardinal Newman, for four quarters.

The Cardinals took over after halftime, ending the Eagles’ season with a 53-33 win in Friday’s SCISA Class 3A state semifinals at the Sumter County Civic Center. Coach Neil Minton’s Eagles, who reached the state semifinals for a second consecutive year, ends this campaign at 13-3.

Florence Christian did keep pace with Cardinal Newman during the first quarter, leading 7-4 on one occasion. But the Cardinals scored eight of the game’s next 10 points to lead 12-9.

Cardinal Newman then distanced itself in the second quarter with 6-foot-3 Ashlyn Watkins, who added a layup and two putbacks to stretch her team’s advantage to 18-11. The Cardinals’ lead grew to 20-11 on an Ariana Wilkes layup, then 23-13 on a Tanaja Kennedy free throw with 3.7 seconds left in the first half.

The Cardinals picked up their defensive tempo after halftime, outscoring the Eagles 14-4 during the third quarter. Although it appeared Florence Christian was set to make a run when Kenzie Feagin converted a three-point play to get her team within 24-16, and teammate Bradley Brown stole the ball, Watkins stole it right back for an inside basket to shift momentum toward Cardinal Newman’s way for good.

After Watkins’ basket, the Cardinals went on an 11-1 run to close out that third quarter.

Kylie Stewart led Florence Christian with 13 points.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

