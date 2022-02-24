Florence Christian star RB Ethan Kelly signs to play at Newberry

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Christian star running back Ethan Kelly signed to continue his career at Newberry College. Kelly rushed for 1,501 yards and 19 touchdowns this past season.
“I just like the atmosphere, and it makes me feel like I’m at home,” Kelly said. “It’s not that far from here, and I love the coaches there.”
Kelly said FCS primed him for the next level.
“(FCS coach Neil Minton) helped me grow as a person and into the young man I am today,” Kelly said. “He led me into being a leader of team on the field and in the classroom.”
