Florence Christian volleyball again on its game

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s volleyball team has enjoyed plenty of success under third-year coach Denise Carter.
So much so, the Eagles got off to a 10-0 start her first year.
Then, a 16-0 regular season in 2019 before finishing 18-2.
And this year, the Eagles were 10-1 before Tuesday's match at Laurence Manning.
The success has been the same, but the way Florence Christian has done it is different. After graduating four key seniors, the Eagles had to find a way to make up for that. And because of limited offseason practice, Carter was not sure how her team would adapt.
With added height and a more aggressive attack at the net, that adjustment has gone just fine. Five-foot-9 Bradley Brown has 73 kills.
“Bradley is a freshman and has just come on really strong,” Carter said. “It’s like everything has come to her. She reaches for the ball very well and has tremendous leaping skills. She can not only block very well, but she can make those crucial kills when we need her to. She’s obviously doing very well for us.”
And then, there is 5-5 Kylie Stewart, who also has 139 digs, as well as 18 aces. And, 5-9 ½ Kaitlyn Fore has 55 kills, 34 aces and 11 blocks.
Whereas Carter described last year’s team as more of a defensive one, keeping the ball in play until the opponent makes a mistake, this year's team is more proactive.
“It’s made a huge difference to our starts, just to have players who can go up and put the ball where they want it is a big key to our team’s energy,” Carter said. “And blocks have the same effect. It just sparks us, giving us the energy we need at crucial parts of the match. Right now, with COVID limiting fan attendance, sometimes it can be hard to get into a rhythm. But being able to make a play based on our height and aggressiveness can give us that energy.”
But the Eagles still have players who can cover the floor well like Mary Margaret Sterling, who plays libero. She has 13 aces, 10 kills, 127 digs and nine aces.
“She does a fantastic job covering when we can’t get to some blocks,” Carter said.
And, Florence Christian defensive specialist Sofie Purvis has 26 digs.
“She reads hitters so well and is a great asset to our floor coverage,” Carter said.
And, there is also Jessie Weatherford, who has five aces, six kills, 81 digs and 155 assists, as well as Hilton Broach (22 aces, 18 kills, 67 digs).
If there is one drawback to the aggression on offense, according to Carter, it’s having to rebuild an understanding of defense, which was what made last year’s team so successful.
The Eagles’ lone loss was a five-setter to Ben Lippen. With that in mind, Carter simply hopes her team keeps building for a strong playoff run.
