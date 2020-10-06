Florence Christian volleyball again on its game

Whereas Carter described last year’s team as more of a defensive one, keeping the ball in play until the opponent makes a mistake, this year's team is more proactive.

“It’s made a huge difference to our starts, just to have players who can go up and put the ball where they want it is a big key to our team’s energy,” Carter said. “And blocks have the same effect. It just sparks us, giving us the energy we need at crucial parts of the match. Right now, with COVID limiting fan attendance, sometimes it can be hard to get into a rhythm. But being able to make a play based on our height and aggressiveness can give us that energy.”

But the Eagles still have players who can cover the floor well like Mary Margaret Sterling, who plays libero. She has 13 aces, 10 kills, 127 digs and nine aces.

“She does a fantastic job covering when we can’t get to some blocks,” Carter said.

And, Florence Christian defensive specialist Sofie Purvis has 26 digs.

“She reads hitters so well and is a great asset to our floor coverage,” Carter said.

And, there is also Jessie Weatherford, who has five aces, six kills, 81 digs and 155 assists, as well as Hilton Broach (22 aces, 18 kills, 67 digs).