Florence Christian's Ariel Davis signs with Coker acrobatics and tumbling

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ariel Davis admitted it was a difficult process at times trying to find the right college fit – one that would allow her to continue in her gymnastics background.

And while she was considering going somewhere farther away, the opportunity that presented itself at Coker University was too good to pass up.

The Florence Christian School senior signed with the Cobras on Thursday in the Pearl Moore Gymnasium and will be a member of their acrobatics and tumbling team.

“It’s very exciting,” Davis said. “I just think it will be a good opportunity to learn and tumble while still at college. … I do all four events – vault, bar, beam and floor – and my favorite event is floor where you get to dance and tumble.

“Once I found out about the opportunities at Coker, I decided I really wanted to join the team.”

Winthrop and Presbyterian were among other colleges Davis was considering, but Coker stood out, she said.

Davis excelled as a member of the Freedom Florence Gymnastics team for the past 10 years and currently ranks as a Level 8 gymnast. In USA Gymnastics competition, she has six state championships and represented the state in three regional championships.

In AAU Gymnastics, she’s held four national championships – including as the 2019 national champion – and two regional titles.