Florence Christian's Neil Minton adds athletic director to responsibilities

FLORENCE, S.C. – Neil Minton has had plenty of success as Florence Christian’s football and girls’ basketball coach. Now, he hopes to do that in role of the Eagles’ athletic director, replacing the retired Scotty Keefe.

“I just want to do what’s best for the school and do what we can to put the best athletics program together while pursuing God first and honoring him,” said Minton, who has guided the football team to two SCISA state championships and the girls’ basketball team to several region crowns and the past two Final Fours. “We want to use athletics as a tool to enhance His kingdom. By doing that, we need to keep growing this for our kids, because it creates an ability to apply what we’ve been trying to teach.”

Minton, who also won a state title in 2011 as Colleton Prep’s football coach, was an assistant athletic director there for seven years and then A.D. the next two after that. He has coached at Florence Christian since 2012.