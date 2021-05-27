Florence Christian's Neil Minton adds athletic director to responsibilities

FLORENCE, S.C. – Neil Minton has had plenty of success as Florence Christian’s football and girls’ basketball coach. Now, he hopes to do that in role of the Eagles’ athletic director, replacing the retired Scotty Keefe.
“I just want to do what’s best for the school and do what we can to put the best athletics program together while pursuing God first and honoring him,” said Minton, who has guided the football team to two SCISA state championships and the girls’ basketball team to several region crowns and the past two Final Fours. “We want to use athletics as a tool to enhance His kingdom. By doing that, we need to keep growing this for our kids, because it creates an ability to apply what we’ve been trying to teach.”
Minton, who also won a state title in 2011 as Colleton Prep’s football coach, was an assistant athletic director there for seven years and then A.D. the next two after that. He has coached at Florence Christian since 2012.
“Neil Minton has proven himself to be someone who truly utilizes sports to teach life lessons and develop young people spiritually, emotionally and physically," said Bill Monroe, the president of Florence Christian School. "At FCS, we want to excel in athletics, but most of all we want to impact young people for Jesus Christ and help them in developing a biblical worldview. This can be done in the classroom, over a meal or on the athletic field.
"I believe that Coach Minton will continue to carry out this Christian athletic philosophy. We are very grateful to Scotty Keefe for 15 years of service and wish him the best as he pursues continuation of a family business.”
Minton said he’s excited for what’s ahead.
“This is such a great church and a great school and sports system,” Minton said. “A lot of people are willing to pitch in and help. (Keefe) did a great job. Nothing is broken or needs to be fixed. We just need to keep doing a great job for our students."
Therefore, Minton’s vision is simple.
“We want to be as competitive as we possibly can within the realm of where athletics should be,” Minton said. “We’ll put God first. God also commands us to do the best with what he’s given us. We’re going to teach our kids to be the best they can be in God’s plan.”
Minton doesn’t see it as too big an adjustment with his added responsibility. He’s already a busy person while coaching two teams.
“I think it’s the same with coaching,” Minton said. “You’re in this job because you love kids and love watching them grow as people. We just want to put them in the best environment for that to happen. We want to keep doing things the right way, and help prepare our kids for the real world.”