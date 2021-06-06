Florence cruises past Sumter to win Post 1 Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 won 11-1 over Sumter in Sunday's championship game of the Post 1 Invitational at American Legion Field.
In a game where one key to success is taking what the opponent gives, Florence did just that while the P-15s struggled with fielding and pitching. As a result, Post 1 scored two in the second, six in the fifth and three in the sixth to end the game on the 10-run rule.
After Florence's Owen Taylor doubled to start the bottom of the second, he scored while Sumter committed an error on Keyshawn McDonald's bunt. Post 1's other second-inning run also scored on an error.
In the bottom of the fifth, the P-15s walked four batters and hit three others. Just as Post 1's second inning was sparked by a double, the same happened in the fifth when -- with one out -- when Parker Winfield doubled to center. After one run was walked in, Ashani McFarland singled in Caleb Oakley to make it 4-0.
After another bases-loaded walk, and then a hit batsman, Florence's lead grew to 6-0. A wild pitch, and then another hit batsman, and Post 1 led 8-0.
Sumter got on the board in the top of the sixth with Wylie Coker's single. But, Post 1 put it away in the bottom half by making it 9-1 on an error. Then, RBI singles by George Derrick Floyd and Hunter Herlong closed out the game.
The winning pitcher was Christian Brigman, who struck out three batters.
Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart saw more than his team going 4-0 through the three-day tournament.
"Each game, we got better," Urquhart said. "We didn't play our best against Dalzell-Shaw. Against Orangeburg, we got a little bit better. Then last night, against Aiken, we played really well. And then tonight, we played our best game of the weekend."
Urquhart also is pleased with his team's depth.
"We got all our hitters a lot of at-bats. We've got some good problems to have, as far as guys battling for positions and earning starting jobs."
And speed? Post 1 has proved it has even more than what Urquhart originally thought.
"I think we've got a lot more team speed this year than we've had," he said. "We have some guys who are smart runners on the bases. Everybody knows (D.P. Pendergrass) can run, (McDonald) can run, Caleb Rogers can run. But also, Owen Taylor and Kody Hanna. They aren't the fastest out there, but they're smart base runners; they know when to move and all. And, we have Oakley. We have pretty good depth along the bases for speed."