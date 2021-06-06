Florence cruises past Sumter to win Post 1 Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 won 11-1 over Sumter in Sunday's championship game of the Post 1 Invitational at American Legion Field.

In a game where one key to success is taking what the opponent gives, Florence did just that while the P-15s struggled with fielding and pitching. As a result, Post 1 scored two in the second, six in the fifth and three in the sixth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

After Florence's Owen Taylor doubled to start the bottom of the second, he scored while Sumter committed an error on Keyshawn McDonald's bunt. Post 1's other second-inning run also scored on an error.

In the bottom of the fifth, the P-15s walked four batters and hit three others. Just as Post 1's second inning was sparked by a double, the same happened in the fifth when -- with one out -- when Parker Winfield doubled to center. After one run was walked in, Ashani McFarland singled in Caleb Oakley to make it 4-0.

After another bases-loaded walk, and then a hit batsman, Florence's lead grew to 6-0. A wild pitch, and then another hit batsman, and Post 1 led 8-0.