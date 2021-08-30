 Skip to main content
Florence Family YMCA flag-football registration
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The YMCA youth flag football league is conducting registration through Sept. 26. Costs are $36 for members, $49 non-members. There's a $10 late fee after Sept. 26.

The ages are boys and girls, ages 5-12. A player’s age group will be determined by the child’s age as of Sept 1.

The season is Oct. 4 through Nov. 11. Financial assistance is available.

For more information contact Brent Freeman at (843) 665-1234 or bfreeman@florenceymca.org.

