Florence Family YMCA offers Youth Basketball
YMCA Sports

Florence Family YMCA offers Youth Basketball

YMCA LOGO.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. --- The youth program emphasizes fun, while working on the fundamental skills and strategies of basketball. Each child plays at least one half of every game. The purpose of the pre-school program is to introduce the game of basketball in a safe and non-competitive environment. Coaches and volunteers work with the children, teaching them the basic skills and fundamentals of basketball.

Registration: October 4-28; $10 late fee will be added after Oct. 28

Ages: Boys and Girls ages 3-4 for Preschool Basketball Boys and Girls ages 5-12 for Youth Basketball A player’s age group will be determined by the child’s age as of September 1, 2021.

Cost: Members $26 / Participants $50 for Preschool Basketball; Members $41 / Participants $64 for Youth Basketball

Financial assistance is available.

Season: December 4 – January 22 for Preschool Basketball

• Saturdays only with no practice Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Week of November 7 – January 22 for Youth Basketball

• Practice once a week for an hour with games mainly on Saturdays

Call 843.665.1234 for more information or visit www.florenceymca.org

