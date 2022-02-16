Florence Family YMCA T-Ball, coach pitch coming up

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Family YMCA T-Ball and coach-pitch baseball programs teaches 3-to 9-year-olds the beginning of baseball skills with the use of a batting tee or pitches. Skills include running, batting, fielding, throwing and catching. All participants will enjoy equal playing time. Children need to bring their own glove. Parents are needed as volunteer coaches. Registration is Feb. 28-March 27. A $10 late fee will be added after March 27. For more information visit our website at www.florenceymca.org or call Brent Freeman at (843) 665-1234.