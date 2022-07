FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Flamingos lost 6-3 to Macon in the final game of their first season.

Florence's Aaron Staehely drove in Todd Mattox on a groundout in the bottom of the second. In the bottom of the third, Tanner Wakefield hit a two-run triple.

But the Bacon pulled away, dropping the Flamingos' final record to 14-31.