Florence has strong showing in Peanut Patch Junior Open

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence junior tennis scene put on a strong showing in this year’s Peanut Patch Junior Open, held at several tennis facilities throughout the Pee Dee.

They included the high schools at West Florence, South Florence, Wilson, Florence Christian, Carolina Academy and Hartsville’s Camden Tennis Center.

Mary Woods Swink, the top seed in Girls’ 10 Singles, is that division’s runner-up. Her sister, Mahaley Swink, won the consolation final in the Girls 12 Singles White division. And in Girls 18 Singles’ Red, McKenzie Davis won her consolation final.

And in Boys 18 Singles Red’ Anish Jona dropped his consolation final match because of an injury default.

In Girls 16 play Claire Nance of Florence defeated Eva Taylor of Raleigh NC 6-1,6-3. Nance fell in the final of the back draw to Sasha Dimitrov of Johns Creek Ga 6-1,6-0. Kate Sansbury of Florence defeated Fenton-Noriega. 2-6,6-4,1-0(6), Sansbury fell in the next round to Mia Rotes of Hilton Head Island SC 6-0,6-0.

In Girls 14 play Hanna-Marie McKay of Florence defeated Jenelle Roberts of Sugar Hill, Ga. 6-3,6-2. McKay went on to defeat Samantha Benton of Chapel Hill NC 6-2,6-0 and the defeated Lana Sturgeon of Columbia SC 7-5,6-0 to win her side of the back draw.